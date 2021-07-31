Behind The Logo: Russel Westbrook Mixes His Love Of Fashion And Design With Jordan Brand Sneakers | NBA.com France

To celebrate Foot Locker’s mark of greatness, over the next month NBA.com will explore the stories of iconic basketball players, their journey to having their own iconic sneakers, and the stories and inspiration behind their creations.

Today is Russell Westbrook

Explosive training to the rim.

A jetpack powered dunk.

A blur in transition.

A roar screaming at the crowd.

Los Angeles Lakers playmaker Russell Westbrook’s dynamic style of play is pretty… strong.

He’s electrified NBA crowds for over a decade with his highlight-infused play and intensity unmatched by anyone in the league. With a triple-double averaged over four seasons, he delivered the extraordinary pedestrian look on and off the pitch, transforming the pre-game tunnel into a track exuding high fashion and personality; Westbrook was a major driver of this individual expression in the modern age.

And her wardrobe is just as loud as her game.

Her fashion endeavors aren’t limited to her legendary pre-game outfits, with the launch of her own “Honor the Gift” fashion line in 2017.

For most NBA fans, most of the time you see Westbrook in an NBA uniform, where the only way to express your personal sense of style is in your sneakers, and Westbrook hasn’t missed it. opportunity to bring his own loot to court through its partnership with Jordan Brand.

Westbrook started his career as a Nike athlete, moving to Jordan Brand in 2012, rocking the latest editions of the Jordan line and a series of EPs. His first signature sneaker with the brand arrived in 2015 in a different way than most, producing an off-court lifestyle sneaker The Westbrook 0. His first signature on-court performance sneaker would arrive three years later with the release. of ‘Jordan Why Not Zer0 .1’.

Get an iconic lifestyle sneaker before getting your signature basketball sneaker is something only Westbrook could pull off.

In his own words … Why not?

Infused with her flamboyant sartorial touch, Westbrook’s sneakers feature her personalized “RW” logo and life slogan “Pourquoi pas?” »A rally to continue pushing the boundaries.

He explained the motto’s backstory, which you can see littered with his Instagram and sported on his bracelets during the game.

By ESPN magazine:

“It started in high school, my friends and I were just doing a lot of silly stuff throwing backpacks at each other, or not going to class. So for months, every day, we say that Why not? idiots like, let’s run in the middle of the street why not? Come on over here why not? Let’s go out why not? We all played basketball together and before the game we were like, Pssh, why not? Let’s do the hoop. Who s ‘care? Then me and my real close friend thought, this is something we can use as kids growing up downtown, giving other kids a sense of confidence, a sense of arrogance. I didn’t think I would play in the NBA at the time, just being able to give confidence to the next person, your brother, your friend, whoever it is. Why not? Who told you you can’t? This is how it started and now I am using the mantra to continue to impact people across the world.

It’s not just the wild patterns and vivid colors; Westbrook’s designs, in which he plays a practical role in helping with craftsmanship, incorporate the things that are most important to him, education, family and trust and loyalty the themes of his latest sneaker the ‘ Why not Zer0.4 ‘.

Russ wants to tell his stories and the stories that are important to him, Lee Gibson, the lead designer of the Westbrooks signature sneaker, told SLAM magazine.

And the thing you learn about Russ, and maybe you don’t really have a clue in these interviews and seeing him on TV, is just the loyalty he has to his friends and family. This is what it is based on. These first four shoes speak a lot about those connections.

The Why Not Zer0.4, his fourth signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, gave Westbrook the opportunity to spotlight BIPOC artists (black, indigenous and people of color), designed the new colourways in tandem with several local artists.

Westbrook commissioned four artists to create pieces reflecting his priorities of education, family and trust and loyalty incorporating elements of his childhood in Los Angeles, his love for his family and his value of trust and loyalty.

The African American community is obviously very important to me, and being a black man in today’s society is something that I cherish and have,he said in the official statement from Jordans.

We need to find ways to impact our young people and harness whatever they do, whether it be art, sport or medicine. It was very inspiring for me to be able to do it through shoes and these artist commissions.

