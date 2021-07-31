Kick-off time and TV news

All the information you need ahead of City’s pre-season game against Barnsley …

Men’s team Nedum Onuoha: Ake can show himself in his best light this season



When and where

The match will take place at the Academy Stadium on Saturday 31 July, with kick off at 6:00 p.m. (UK).

As a COVID-19 security measure, the game will take place behind closed doors.

Rest assured though, you can follow all the action on mancity.com and our official app, with minute-by-minute coverage via our Matchday Center as well as a full match report and full-time post-whistle reaction. .

TV information

The game will be broadcast exclusively on CITY +, with supporters able to follow every kick of our clash with the Tykes through a subscription.

For just $ 1.99 per month, CITY + allows members to live stream select Women’s, EDS and Academy clashes throughout the season and watch full reruns of all men’s and women’s matches.

It also gives access to exclusive CityTV productions, including Shaun Wright-Phillips: Local Hero of the City and Kevin De Bruyne: Made in Belgium.

Live match day

Fans can also get in the match day mood by watching our live pre-match show from 5:00 p.m. UK, available on all digital platforms.

Fittingly enough for a new season, the show – formerly known as Were Not Really Here returns with a brand new title: Matchday Live.

Despite the new name, it will still offer the same levels of insight and humor as its predecessor, with Richard Dunne and Michael Brown our special guests for the Saturday edition.

The former City duo will offer their expert analysis ahead of our clash with Barnsley before meeting again for half-time and post-match debriefings.

Matchday Live offers essential viewing for all city fans who prefer a more city-centric approach.

The last time

City’s pre-season preparations got off to a good start at Academy Stadium as goals from Riyad Mahrez and substitute Sam Edozie secured a friendly victory over Preston North End.

Mahrez executed a brilliant curling free kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring, before Edozie crowned a fine night job with a superb close-range finish after an inviting assist from James McAtee to seal an opening exit impressive.

Characteristics Watch City vs. Barnsley live on CITY +



TEAM NEWS

Manager Pep Guardiola selected a starting XI that mixed youth and experience against the Lilywhites on Tuesday.

Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias all started while goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defensive trio Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy were also in attendance.

With several first-team members still absent during their summer vacation after their efforts at Euro 2020 and Copa America, a number of young players have also benefited from vital first-team experience.

Iker Pozo, Morgan Rogers, Ben Knight and Cole Palmer all had the opportunity to impress against our visitors to Deepdale.

There was a new look for City in the second half, with the boss making 10 outfield changes to give a host of other youngsters their big shot.

The only negative point of the night was a disturbing injury to City substitute keeper Cieran Slicker after an accidental clash with Preston substitute Tom Bayliss which saw the youngster stretch after a long delay.

In better news, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have resumed training this week.

Head to head guide

In total, City have won 17 of our 33 clashes with Barnsley, drawing 10 and losing six since we first met in 1898.

We last faced the Tykes in March 2013 in the FA Cup with Carlos Tevez scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 triumph at the Etihad Stadium. Aleksandar Kolarov and David Silva were also on the scoresheet.

Our last league meeting was in April 2002, when City were crowned Division 1 champions with a record-breaking and winning campaign.

Kevin Keegan’s men sent the Yorkshire outfit 5-1 that day – with Darren Huckerby grabbing a hat-trick – to clinch the title emphatically.

We also met Barnsley in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2009/10 season with Martin Petrov canceling an effort from Daniel Bogdanovi at Oakwell.

