Buy till exhaustion at the azadi ideas online sale





August is best defined as the month of happy twittering. There is a cool vibe and for Pakistanis the joy doubles when the monsoon season is publicized with the happy Independence Day celebrations. On those happy days, a little retail therapy only adds a bit of oomph to the party vibe. You can stock up on your seasonal favorites from GulAhmed and Ideas at surprisingly low prices. The Azadi Ideas Sale will be LIVE at midnight on August 1st. With thousands of products on sale at up to 70% off, you will likely find a few essentials for you and your home. These amazing fashion deals are not to be missed. Even though the rainy clouds hover above us, let’s not forget that summer is still here. This means that you can still buy a few unstitched lawn suits from Ideas Azadi sale at incredible discounts. When it comes to lawn, nothing better than GulAhmed who is truly “Pakistan ki Pehchan”. If you are looking for solid fashion fabrics, you can always explore GulAhmed’s Unstitched collection for men. Filled with cotton, linen, wash and wear options and blends, you are spoiled for choice as you can get your favorite material in an amazing tone at a must-have price. Maybe you might want a little wardrobe cleaning, in August too. Ideas Pret’s women’s fashion is full of on-trend ready-to-wear choices. Not interested in ready-to-wear? You can still buy shoes and bags because the prices are incredibly affordable. It’s monsoon season, which means you should buy some new towels. With incredible discounts on bath linens, there’s no reason to delay your summer care. Want to redo your rooms? Many options are available with unprecedented reductions. Of course, the sales also cover men’s fashion. Enjoy up to 70% off the latest casual and formal outfits from Ideas Man. If you are interested in purchasing kurta or shalwar kameez suits for men, you are in luck. There are incredible markdowns on the season’s favorite styles. Available exclusively online from August 1 at midnight, Idées Azadi Sale has something for everyone. Visit www.gulahmedshop.com now to pick up your favorites with FREE NATIONAL SHIPPING on orders worth PKR 2,000 and up.

