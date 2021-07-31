Fashion designer Alson Asuncion thinks Binibini Patrizia Garcia is his lucky charm – Manila bulletin





Alson Asuncion and Miss Patrizia Garcia North Cotabato fashion designer Alson Asuncion is convinced that Binibining Pilipinas 2021 semi-finalist Patrizia Garcia is his lucky charm! Since he dressed the Patrizia, many people have taken an interest in his designs. “When they found out that I was making dresses for Patrizia, I received a lot of inquiries about my designs. So grateful to Patrizia for the wonderful opportunity to dress her up during her time in Bb. Pilipinas, ”Alson said in an interview in Quezon City recently. Alson Asuncion Patrizia finished in the top 13 of the prestigious national competition on July 11. She also won the special Miss Blackwater and Miss Photogenic awards. It was the director of the national competition Josephus Ople Canabuan who introduced Alson to Patrizia. Then one good thing led to another. Alson became the official swimwear designer for the Ms. Queen of Hearts beauty pageant run by her National Director Mitzie Go Gil. He is also expected to design dresses for some Filipino beauty queens who will compete in overseas later this year. Alson, a half-Christian Maguindanaoan, said fashion was really his passion. “I was inspired by some of our popular designers like Michael Cinco. I just saw them on TV. Since then, I want to be a great designer, ”recalls Alson, when asked about his beginnings as a designer. Alson admitted that it was never easy to keep up with fashion, especially during the pandemic. “I am the support of my family. Being the eldest of nine children, I have a great responsibility, ”he added.

The young fashion designer said he tried to make ends meet when working overseas, but only achieved minor success. Alson said he is a person who wears multiple hats. In addition to being a designer, he also practices makeup and dance. “With God’s help, I was able to provide for our needs during difficult times.” Despite graduating in Hospitality Management and Catering from the University of Southern Mindanao, fashion remains a priority for Alson. He has already built a small clothing store in his hometown in PIkit, where his siblings help him with the business. “I thought my small business would close because of the pandemic. But here I am, still surviving in the fashion world. I just prayed and I stay focused, ”he said. Alson said, “Nothing beats passion. In the fashion industry, you have to be patient and creative to survive. If there is a crisis along the way, get up and never give up on your dreams.



