“If a dress doesn’t fit, I can give it to Sam”: the mom from Stockport who is proud to share her outfits with her 16 year old son
A mom of five has revealed that she never has to worry about online shopping returns again as her son is wearing the outfits she would have otherwise returned.
Jo Jenner, of Stockport, ordered a leopard-print belted dress from SHEIN a few weeks ago.
But she was disappointed when it was delivered as she says it looked more like a “tent” on her petite figure.
The 42-year-old was getting ready to pack it up for returns when his son, Sam Elphick, 16, revealed he loved the dress for himself.
After initially planning to gift it to one of his two daughters, Jo offered to let Sam try it out, before the elated young girl confidently models him in their living room.
Now, the primary care assistant has celebrated no longer having to make the dreaded trips to the post office, because if a dress doesn’t fit her well, her son will “rock” her instead.
Jo said: “I never wear dresses but ordered a dress online.
“When it happened, it didn’t fit. It was too big. It just looked like a tent on top of me.
“I was like ‘okay, I have five children, one of them will want it.’
“I didn’t think it would be Sam.”
“I have two daughters and three sons,” added Jo.
“One of my daughters said ‘oh, I would have had that’ when she saw Sam in it, but he already claimed it.
“I was going to give it to my daughter, but Sam walked in and said ‘oh, I like that’.
“I said ‘would you like to try it’ and he shook it. It was a leopard print.
“If a dress doesn’t fit well, I can give it to my son. I don’t have to worry about shopping online anymore.”
Sam, who is due to enter college in September, is obsessed with Ru Paul and his mother says his passion for drag gave him confidence, despite having previously struggled to make eye contact with people. .
Jo said: “Sam has been doing this for a while now.
“Being a drag queen is something he seeks to do. He is obsessed with Ru Paul.
“I think when Sam does make up he’s completely free and his confidence soars. For him it’s amazing that he could have a conversation with a stranger he wouldn’t even think about normally. He wouldn’t even look at them. not in the eye.
“Everyone has been very positive which is really good.”
After posing for a fun photoshoot in his mum’s cheery rags, Sam revealed that he likes to stand out and “preferred to be a star.”
Sam said: “My mom’s sense of style can be casual at times, but eccentric at times.
“I feel freer wearing mommy’s clothes, like I can be a new person. It’s just more fun. I like to stand out more. I’d rather be a star than a boring, boring person. “
“I’d rather stand out than fit in. I would love to be a drag queen in the future. People can take me for who I am,” Sam added.
“The response online has been very positive. I had no negative comments. It sounded more like constructive criticism than hate criticism, with people saying ‘add a black belt or stiletto heels.’
“I have heeled boots in the photo with the dress. It was my mom – she gave them to me.
“We have a fairly similar shoe size, so we can also share shoes.
“My friends supported me. I haven’t had any negative comments about this.”
