Pacquiao brothers were knocked out in California Tailoring Co. suits, tailor recalls





On a visit to Los Angeles, tailor Romeo H. Campana of California Tailoring Co., Stockton, found himself in the lavish home of world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. When Campana met Pacquiao and his brother Bobby Pacquiao, a former boxer, at the townhouse, the three men took photos together and Campana offered to give the brothers a pair of suits. I gifted the barongtagalog, a traditional Filipino outfit that Campana knows how to do by hand, he said. But (Pacquiao) said, no it’s better (if) it’s a costume, Campana said. Campana was born in the Philippines and moved to Stockton in 1984. After arriving, he took a job at Mens Wearhouse, then bought the clothing and tailoring store at 26 South California St. a few years later, a. -he declares. It was in 2011 when Campana visited LA with his friend Salvador Aguilar, a former boxer from Stockton, he said. Aguilar knew someone who worked with Pacquiao, and through that connection he was able to take Campana to the townhouse. Campana was also able to visit the Wild Card Boxing Club, the famous Hollywood gym owned by famous Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach, he said. The costume Campana gave to Bobby Pacquiao saw 15 seconds of fame in the ring. He wore it when his brother faced Juan Manuel Marquez in a WorldBoxingOrganization welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2011. If you replay the fight between Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez… this guy is wearing my costume above the ring, ”Campana said. Following:Manny Pacquiao announces August 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr In the footage, Bobby can be seen in the ring behind his brother wearing a charcoal-colored wool suit and gray and red silk tie as the announcer introduces Pacquiao. Manny Pacquiao wore his navy blue wool suit and blue polka dot silk tie to a post-fight press conference, Campana said. Campana personally took the measurements of the two brothers before tailoring their outfits, he said. “It’s only once,” he said. The Pacquiao have similar jacket measurements, Campana said. They are a short 40. Campana later crossed paths with Manny Pacquiao again at an airport in Manila, he said. Pacquiao boarded a flight as Campana waited for her plane to arrive. We have just said hello, says Campana. Record-breaking journalist Aaron Leathley covers business, housing and land use. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @ LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

