I tried on the winning New Looks 30 gingham dress and I’ll never need another

New Look shoppers went crazy for a gorgeous mini dress they spotted online – so I tried it on to see what it was.

Summer clothes are definitely back after a sunny spell, which means shoppers have been keeping an eye on social media for items they’d like to find on their next shopping spree.

This week, New Look shoppers spotted his Black Gingham Ruched Square Neck Midi Dress on Instagram and were quick to share how much they liked it in the comments below.

READ MORE:New Look shoppers love ‘beautiful and bright’ 22 blazer

Buyers were immediately won over by the gingham design, which is without a doubt the trend of the season.

The dress was hailed as beautiful and some buyers even claimed it was a winner – so I took their advice to see if it lived up to the hype.

the Black Gingham Ruched Square Neck Midi Dress is made from a soft cotton blend and features a square neckline, three-quarter puff sleeves and a gathered top.

Anyone who knows me knows that gingham is very me, so like many buyers, I was immediately drawn to the dress. However, the gathered top and square neckline got me thinking and by the time it arrived I was almost convinced the dress was not for me.

The material of the dress was soft and seemed a lot more expensive than its price of 25. It was actually a bit thicker than I expected, so all the worries I had about its transparency were overwhelming. been dispelled.

The fit over the dress was waist-high, with a little leeway for anyone (like me) who prefers a looser fit. The material was pleasant to the touch and also didn’t itch or cling.







(Image: Echo of Liverpool)



To say that I was overwhelmed by the square neckline is an understatement. It’s not a style I usually wear, but paired with the puffed sleeves it created the perfect look.

The sleeves came just below the elbow and added excitement to the outfit – and who doesn’t love a little flair?

The gathered top was the part of the dress I had dreaded, if I’m being honest. In my past experience, gathered tops tend to snag in the wrong places and I didn’t want to ruin my new favorite.

However, once I put the dress on, I completely changed my mind. She clung but to my waist, pulling her inward and creating a pretty shape that I had never found in a midi dress before.

It balanced the fullness of the bottom half of the dress and allowed all of the attention to go to the puffed sleeves – right where it should be.

The dress is described as midi although I found it a bit longer than expected. It could be up to my height of 5ft 4 so it’s definitely worth considering yours.

Other than that, the dress fits perfectly. The material was gorgeous and provided a stunning shape to wear for brunch with the girls or just to go to the store.

New Look definitely wins the summer dress of the year award in my books. I am tempted to buy the dress in the red style too.

New Looks Black Gingham Ruched Square Neck Midi Dress is priced at 29.99 and is also available in red.

You can buy the dress online here .

Get the best stories delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters