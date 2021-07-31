Style Section: DayRon Sharpes Draft Day Fit





DayRon Sharpe was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Draft Thursday night, and it was a time to party. For the young men drafted into the NBA, Draft Night is part graduation, part prom, and part introductory press conference. Either way, you want to do your best and look great. For much of the early 2000s, NBA rookies opted to wear gigantic suits with more buttons than practical or appropriate. A 2020 NBA Virtual Draft Means One Thing … The 2003 draft class, perhaps the best in NBA history, retains its title of worst dressed for at least another year. “We have enough fabric on these costumes to dress the whole country.” @Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/17DFqUjSQ7 Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 18, 2020 I can only imagine that the era of baggy jeans and athletic shorts influenced a lot of these models, as these fashions weren’t found on Wall Street or Main Street. They were the exclusive domain of the NBA Draft and prom tuxedos for those who made the short-term decision to wear zoot suits, because they thought it would be funny. The less, the better. As skinny jeans replaced JNCOs and young people became more explorers with color, we started to see bold and edgy choices in Draft sleepwear. Socks were dropped, bespoke suits were seen, designs were introduced, and bespoke jacket liners with various logos were displayed as Batman opening his cape to dive out of a building. DayRon Sharpe managed to skate perfectly between too conservative and too crazy lines. He wore a pinstriped navy blue suit, a clear nod to his former head coach Roy Williams. Instead of wearing a tie, Sharpe opted for gold chains and an unbuttoned collar, with gold rings for accent. They were a refreshing couple, simple but elegant; trendy and modern. But in fashion, a lot of what’s old is new and what’s new is old. The Sharpes costume and jewelry suit reminded me of another North Carolina legend, 16-time world heavyweight champion Ric Flair, especially his’ 80s run at NWA / WCW: DayRon smashed it on draft night, and Tar Heel Nation will be eager to see what the rookie center looks like wearing a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

