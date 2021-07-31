Sustainable fashion The essential textile transition

A typical household thinks a lot about how much and where to buy groceries for the month. While this is considered normal and prudent when it comes to shopping for perishable goods, surprisingly, a growing percentage of Millennials don’t seem to apply the same levels of deliberation when shopping for clothing.

Garments which, as a product segment, are sustainable are increasingly treated as perishable goods. They are worn for extremely short periods of time and discarded recklessly, contributing to the buildup of shocks each year. It is estimated that 73 percent of all our clothing ends up in landfills, a clearly alarming statistic that can no longer be ignored.

However, irresponsible purchasing behavior is only part of the problem. To be fair, consumers have been enticed into such behavior in part because the average price of clothing (as a percentage of disposable income) in general has fallen dramatically over the past two decades.

By adopting sourcing and manufacturing methods that significantly reduce production costs (example: relocation of manufacturing activities to developing countries where wages are low, use of cheaper chemical inputs for dyeing fabrics), clothing manufacturers have been able to achieve significant economies of scale and have been successful on cost-benefit for the end consumer.

Unfortunately, these methods generally do not take into account the negative environmental cost associated with large-scale centralized production and global distribution. They also do not take into account the social cost of underpaid contributors to the supply chain.

Indeed, suppliers and consumers together have propagated unsustainable industrial practices on both the production and consumption side. Considering the importance of clothing as a commodity for humanity, it is no surprise today that this industry ranks second among the most polluting industries in the world after oil and gas.

Global CO2 emissions attributed to the clothing and footwear industry have also been shown to exceed those of the airline and shipping industries combined. As a result of these revealing figures, the concept of sustainable fashion gained prominence.

This term is a comprehensive concept that hopes to raise awareness among consumers and producers of unsustainable practices in the textile industry as a whole. In addition, there is an effort to change existing practices and instill an element of environmental and social awareness in the future.

In response to consumer awareness that is growing mainly in the West, garment production centers like India are seeing positive innovations introduced along the fashion value chain. These innovations incorporate elements that are both socially and environmentally responsible.

The fashion value chain and promising innovations

The traditional fashion value chain usually begins with the sourcing of raw materials and ends abruptly once the fully finished garments arrive in the store (retail). However, when it comes to the sustainable fashion value chain, this is not the end of the chain. The chain continues after retail with activities such as recycling or upcycling used clothing.

Not to mention, changes in production and processing incorporated into the existing value chain that reduce negative environmental and social impact are also seen as part of the sustainable fashion initiative.

While a large majority of these innovations are in the idea / incubation stage, there are incredible promises in what may be a revolution in textile production and retailing. Here are some areas of innovation that we encountered in our conversations with innovators or in secondary research:

Alternative materials: The production of certain textile fabrics is known to have a relatively heavy impact on the environment, directly or indirectly. For example, cotton production is extremely water intensive, requiring around 22,500 liters of water to produce 1 kg.

Innovators are experimenting with alternative natural fibers that are more environmentally friendly, naturally available in abundance (in a particular region) and provide very similar, if not identical, comfort and fabric feel to a consumer. Similarly, innovators are also experimenting with replacing chemical dyes with natural dyes and coloring agents.

Transparency and accountability: Conscious consumers are increasingly interested in knowing the origin, quality, ethics, safety, environmental and social impact of the products they consume. In line with this growing demand, textile producers are making additional efforts to adopt and disclose best practices.

The innovators, ideally with a background in technology and blockchain, have stepped in as product tracing service providers for the largest textile producers and clothing manufacturers. They use technologies such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and blockchain to monitor the origin of the raw material and its movement along the supply chain, while capturing information on quality and people / companies. who are working on the product.

Community production and localized supply chains: Instead of the conventional large-scale production approach that is generally considered the norm in clothing manufacturing, some innovators have made a conscious decision to run micro production units that can serve the local community in several ways.

These solutions involve providing livelihoods to the local population (example: women members of self-help groups being employed to source wild raw materials) by getting involved in the production process and re-adopting farming techniques. traditional local production (example: hand loom instead of power loom).

Cleaner production / precision: In the clothing industry, the generation of pre- and post-consumer waste is a major concern and challenge. During the fabric cutting process at the garment factory, it is estimated that around 10-25% of the fabric is wasted.

Innovators have been involved in the adoption and development of higher precision technology that dramatically reduces fabric waste. One of these technological developments is laser cutting using high precision lasers instead of conventional blades to cut tissue.

Upcycling / Recycling: An innovators section focuses on the development of technologies or methods to recover / recycle the waste generated during the different stages of the textile production process. The challenge here is that not all waste is directly reusable in its raw form. Finding ways to efficiently and inexpensively separate fabrics and tissue waste based on their quality, market price, and technical use has attracted several passionate innovators.

Used Retail and Rental Solutions: A growing awareness of the need to change the single-use approach to clothing in general, and in particular party wear (e.g. wedding dresses) has spawned innovators who provide rental and rental solutions. used sale.

Online aggregators who act as intermediaries between people looking to sell and buy second-hand clothes and those who rent wedding clothes are growing in popularity.

While such changes in existing industry practices are definitely steps in the right direction, it is just as important for consumers to consciously change their spending habits. Conscious consumers and empathetic producers together can make a real and lasting difference in the world.

Author Avishek Gupta is Chief Investment Officer, Nishanth Nandakumar is Partner, Impact and Srinithi Kumar is Senior Partner, Digital Excellence at Caspian Debt.

The opinions expressed are personal.