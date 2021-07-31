Sinitta shows off her enviable legs in a patterned purple dress

Sinitta made sure all eyes were on her on Saturday as she arrived at Lux Afrique Polo Day wearing a stunning purple printed dress.

The 57-year-old singer performed well despite the rainy forecast and even carried a color-coordinated umbrella with her to the Hurtwood Park Polo Club in Cranleigh, Surrey.

It comes days after it was announced that The X Factor, in which Sinitta regularly appeared as an advisor during the judges’ hearing phase, had been deleted after 17 years.

Sinitta looked sensational as she walked into the event, showing off her enviable legs in her short purple dress, which featured ruffled shoulders and sleeves.

The dress also stood out for the decorative butterflies that adorned the sleeves and the front of the dress, revealing the singer’s bust.

Accessorizing her ensemble, Sinitta wore a pair of purple lens sunglasses and a purple band in her hair.

Family outing: Sinitta arrived at the golf club with her mother Miquel Brown and son Zac

Around her neck, the X Factor star also wore a chunky floral necklace and she added height to her outfit with a pair of brown platform shoes.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that SimonCowell took the plug on the ITV talent show – which launched in 2004 and last aired in 2018 – because he doesn’t want the show to “become a bit of a joke” .

Sinitta’s relationship with Simon has seen several ups and downs, especially when it comes to the singer’s professional career.

The ’80s icon was notoriously’ chopped ‘from Simon X Factor’s ITV competition in 2016, which sparked a long feud between the couple.

Having fun: Sinitta paused to pose with a polo mallet as she stood on the grass in her purple dress

Grab attention: Sinitta looked amazing in her purple ensemble as she posed with Omar Lye-Fook

Simon had given up his old flame in favor of singer and former judge Cheryl, with former Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton joining him as guest mentors on the show’s highly anticipated Judges Houses tour in 2016.

The couple also experienced a shared heartbreak as Sinitta admitted she was still very close to the tycoon, after revealing in 2013 that she had already been forced to abort their baby in the 1980s as a result of health complications.

Speaking in an interview with The sun, Sinitta said: ‘Simon was very concerned and by my side. It was overwhelming and it was something very difficult that we dealt with together.

Trio: Sinitta was joined by a host of famous faces at the event, including The Who’s Kenney Jones and Dawn Butler MP

Fashionistas: Sinitta also met fashion designer Alexander Amosu and soul singer Omar Lye-Fook

Enjoy! She performed an animation in her light up dress as she enjoyed her day

She added: “I always admitted that I wanted to marry him and have kids with him – not just because I love him, but because I thought it would be good for him.”

Simon welcomed his son with his partner Lauren Silverman in February 2014, and named him after his late father, who died in 1999.

Although he admitted to being upset by the news of his baby, Sinitta worked things out with Simon after a shocking fall at his London home in 2016.

