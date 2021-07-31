Deming High Class of 2020 celebrates its debut with great fanfare





DEMING How important the Deming Upper Class Launch Exercise of 2020 was on Friday. Let’s just say that promotion major Ahmad Alsheikh took to the skies from Harvard to deliver a speech in front of his classmates. Deming Public Schools stayed true to their word and 15 months later hosted the graduation ceremony for DHS and Mimbres Valley High School students who survived a global pandemic and lived a year of terminal unlike any other in the history of DHS. Alsheikh told his classmates that their persistence in 2020 could provide a boost to success in future endeavors. The seniors were subjected to a school year of distance learning and virtual contacts. He spoke of his family’s migration from Syria to the United States; “They wanted a better life for their children. He overcame the language barrier and admitted to being afraid of his new surroundings and whether he would fit in. He did and excelled in class and among his peers. Alsheikh compiled a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 on DHS and scored a 33 on his ACT exam. He is studying to become a doctor. DHS administrators presented 139 diplomas on Friday at DHS Memorial Stadium. The actual number of graduates for the Class of 2020 at DHS and MVHS combined is 286. Truett Shaffer was advertised as a salutatorian and gave a light speech to his classmates. He said he appreciated the school district keeping its promise to hold a graduation ceremony once the state’s public health order was relaxed based on COVID-19 data . He then praised his classmates for their ability to cope and cope with the stressful lives of senior DHS seniors, excel academically and compete in athletics. And all this in the face of a global pandemic that had not been seen since the flu of 1918. Shaffer explained that the class of 2020 returning for their degrees and those who couldn’t make it would overcome obstacles and rise above adversity to succeed in the face. The DHS Class of 2020 selected Danna Simmons to deliver the keynote address. Simmons had sponsored the senior class during all four years of their high school DHS education. She proceeded to drop a list of seniors who left an indelible impression during their high school careers. She said to the elderly, “Some of you have to buckle up and do your job or you won’t graduate in 2020.… I guess I was right.” His farewell message was simple and delivered in a tale of wisdom. This man wanted to marry a farmer’s daughter. He met the farmer and asked for the hand of his daughters in marriage. The farmer said, if you can catch a bull’s tail, you can have the honor of marrying my daughter. This first bull came out of the barn and was the biggest, meanest bull man had ever seen. He passed on this bull. The second bull came out of the barn and was three times the size and twice as mean as the first bull. The man passed on the second bull thinking that the third bull couldn’t be bigger or meaner. He was wrong. OMG! Moral of the story Go with the first opportunity that presents itself. Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz @ demingheadlight. Never too late Who: Deming High School Class of 2020 What: beginning exercise When: Friday July 30, 2021 Where: DHS Memorial Stadium Class motto: chase your dreams, but always know the way home. Tim mcgraw Class Colors: Cardinal and Navy Class Flower: Delilah Top 10 percent of the class: Ahmad Alsheikh, Creighton Apodaca, Anissa Bradley, Carlos Emilio Hultsch Martinez, Margareth Jurado, Fatima L. Oliveros, Breanna Marie Richmond, Eduardo Sanchez, Truett W. Shafer, Dezi Stockton.

