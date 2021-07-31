We can’t imagine anything more effortlessly stylish than these 15 Nordstrom Midi Dresses

Midi dresses are a sartorial sweet spot because they aren’t too long or short. The length is perfect as you can easily go from day to night with a quick change of shoes. Plus, the style is flattering no matter how tall or petite you are. If you don’t know where to start to buy a midi dress, let us guide you.

We’ve rounded up our favorite options from Nordstrom ideal in hot weather. Whether you want something casual for the weekends or professional enough for work, there is a choice for everyone. Browse our editor-approved picks and get one for all occasions to come.

Macy Cate Williams Additional Reports

A printed dress: Treasure & Bond Ruched midi shift dress

A dress ready for the office: Fraiche by J Shirt dress with long sleeves and tied on the front

The Perfect Summer Dress: Billabong Warm Waves Tie Dye Summer Dress

A dress ready for the picnic: BP. Floral cami midi dress

The print and silhouette of this BP. Floral cami midi dress ($ 69) make it stylish and airy. Pair with trainers for a casual look or low-heeled mules for a dressier look.

Effortlessly sexy style: the AFRM Amina sleeveless midi dress

For an unexpected touch: AFRM Rhys long-sleeved and cut-out midi dress

For a fitted and elegant style: the right American midi dress with an asymmetric collar

For a dress made for you: a good American ribbed tank dress

This Good American Ribbed Tank Dress ($ 99) makes a sleek, modern, and sexy statement in your wardrobe. If it’s cold, just wear it under a leather jacket and you’ll be good to go.

For the next garden party: ASTR the Label – Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress

For a first date: good tank of American influence

Date: AllSaints Melody Amare Midi Sheath Dress In Print

Everyday Look: Michael Stars Wren Sleeveless Side Split Mesh Midi Dress

For a sunny look: Prim buttoned puff-sleeve midi dress

For a daisy print: the Madewell Clara midi dress

This Madewell Clara mid-length dress ($ 118) is made from a durable challis fabric, so you may feel good adding it to your wardrobe. The daisy print adds charm, while the faux wrap front makes it modern and playful.

For a number that sculpts the silhouette: nude wardrobe hourglass midi dress

Show what your mom gave you in this flatterer Hourglass midi dress Naked Wardrobe ($ 46). It’ll hug you in all the right places with its sculpting silhouette, polished fabric, and charming hue.

