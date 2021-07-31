Nigerians Adegoke and Itsekiri advance to 100m semi-final





All was not gloomy for Nigeria in the men's 100m event on Saturday as two of the country's representatives advanced to the semi-final of the current competition. Tokyo Olympics. Enoch Adegoke stormed a new personal best (PB) of 9.98 seconds to win the second round of the men's 100m and reserve his place in the semifinals in a dominant fashion. Adegoke, who is the current national champion, has proven himself despite having faced some of the best in the world, including current world leader Treyvon Bromell and European champion Zharnel Hughes. Running from lane 5, Adegoke making his Olympic debut got off to a great start and once out of his driving phase it was no longer possible to stop him as he plunged into the 10 seconds; a feat he never achieved in his career until Saturday. Qatar sprinter of Nigerian descent, Femi Ogunode was second with 10.02 seconds, while Hughes was third with 10.04 seconds. In Round 1, Usehoritse Itsekiri who, like Adegoke, is also an Olympics rookie, clinched an automatic qualifying spot in the semi-finals, as he finished third in 10.15 seconds. PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Nigeria's third entry in the men's 100m, Divine Oduduru was disqualified after a false start in Round 5. The semi-final and the final take place on day 3 of athletics. Meanwhile, Nigeria will not be represented in the women's 100m final after Grace Nwokocha was unable to advance to the semi-finals and Blessing Okagbare was suspended. Nwokocha finished 5th in round 3, with a time of 11.07. She should now turn her attention to the 4x100m relays, although it is uncertain whether Nigeria will be able to field a team with the disqualification of 11 of their athletes, including the most recent – Okagbare.

