I saw an opportunity in the fashion industry and took it Abraham Adegeye | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abraham Adégeye is a Nigeria-born model, musician and social media influencer based in Vienna, Austria. It is known asAbrahamdailydosis by its more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and was part of several campaigns broadcast on television and in other media. For the handsome fashion influencer, challenges are part of every game, but giving up has never been an option. In this interview with Soltesh Iyere, he talks about his aspirations, inspiring people with his sense of style and being a black man trying to make a career in a foreign country. Tell us a bit about your background?

My name is Abraham Adegeye – Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. I was born on April 7, 1996. My mother is from Ijebu and my father is from Ondo State. My family left Nigeria 11 years ago. I now live with my family and siblings in Vienna, Austria. Tell us about your journey through your different careers in music, modeling

I have always loved fashion since my childhood. My passion for modeling came along the line and I became more and more established when I arrived in Europe. I saw the opportunity and took advantage of it. Today, I work with different brands around the world. Now I have decided to combine my modeling career with music because I think it’s perfect because I love Afrobeats a lot and I would like to represent my country here. I love making music in my spare time and I think since I made a name for myself in the entertainment / fashion industry why not combine it was my thought.

Abraham Adegeye x Neymar Jr for the Diesel Perfumes campaign You’ve been in the entertainment industry for six years, how would you describe your struggle over the years?

At first it was very difficult, especially as a black man trying to build something in a foreign country. Nevertheless, I did not let myself be defeated, I kept my conviction and I continued. Consistency, hard work, dedication and God’s grace brought me here. The ups and downs are part of the game, but giving up has never been an option.

Which one do you feel most comfortable with, music or modeling? Since I started my career in modeling and fashion, I would say I feel more comfortable with this, thanks to the experience I have gained over the years. I’m still new to the music game, but I think over time I’ll grow more and hopefully get better.Do you have recent projects, what are they? I am working on releasing more music and also plan to release my own brand soon. It’s all step by step, and I know that nothing is impossible with the right mindset. I am also planning to create something in my hometown of Nigeria that will also help other people and artists. My goal right now is to grow and establish myself more in the music industry. When did you decide to become a musician?

Music was something I always wanted to do. But I had to wait for the right timing to start. So I would say that I became a musician a short time ago, about 6 months ago. How do you combine music and modeling?

I listen to a lot of music everyday and try to implement this into my daily modeling jobs. The modeling industry, both at home and abroad, is now more saturated. How do you stay relevant?

Yes, it’s saturated, but it’s more about your unique selling proposition and how you stand out. Being African here sets me apart more and as I have been in the game for a few years, I have been able to work my way through my personality and the work I have provided there. Who influences you in the fashion industry?

It all depends, but stars like Kanye, Travis Scott, Wizkid, Burna Boy and many more. What do you think the future holds for the Nigerian modeling industry?

I think we have a long way to go, but we will certainly pick up the slack sooner or later.