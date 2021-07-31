Fashion
I saw an opportunity in the fashion industry and took it Abraham Adegeye | The Guardian Nigeria News
Abraham Adégeye is a Nigeria-born model, musician and social media influencer based in Vienna, Austria. It is known asAbrahamdailydosis by its more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and was part of several campaigns broadcast on television and in other media.
For the handsome fashion influencer, challenges are part of every game, but giving up has never been an option.
In this interview with Soltesh Iyere, he talks about his aspirations, inspiring people with his sense of style and being a black man trying to make a career in a foreign country.
Tell us a bit about your background?
My name is Abraham Adegeye – Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. I was born on April 7, 1996. My mother is from Ijebu and my father is from Ondo State. My family left Nigeria 11 years ago. I now live with my family and siblings in Vienna, Austria.
Tell us about your journey through your different careers in music, modeling
I have always loved fashion since my childhood. My passion for modeling came along the line and I became more and more established when I arrived in Europe. I saw the opportunity and took advantage of it. Today, I work with different brands around the world.
Now I have decided to combine my modeling career with music because I think it’s perfect because I love Afrobeats a lot and I would like to represent my country here. I love making music in my spare time and I think since I made a name for myself in the entertainment / fashion industry why not combine it was my thought.
Abraham Adegeye x Neymar Jr for the Diesel Perfumes campaign
You’ve been in the entertainment industry for six years, how would you describe your struggle over the years?
At first it was very difficult, especially as a black man trying to build something in a foreign country. Nevertheless, I did not let myself be defeated, I kept my conviction and I continued. Consistency, hard work, dedication and God’s grace brought me here. The ups and downs are part of the game, but giving up has never been an option.
Since I started my career in modeling and fashion, I would say I feel more comfortable with this, thanks to the experience I have gained over the years. I’m still new to the music game, but I think over time I’ll grow more and hopefully get better.Do you have recent projects, what are they?
I am working on releasing more music and also plan to release my own brand soon. It’s all step by step, and I know that nothing is impossible with the right mindset. I am also planning to create something in my hometown of Nigeria that will also help other people and artists. My goal right now is to grow and establish myself more in the music industry.
When did you decide to become a musician?
Music was something I always wanted to do. But I had to wait for the right timing to start. So I would say that I became a musician a short time ago, about 6 months ago.
How do you combine music and modeling?
I listen to a lot of music everyday and try to implement this into my daily modeling jobs.
The modeling industry, both at home and abroad, is now more saturated. How do you stay relevant?
Yes, it’s saturated, but it’s more about your unique selling proposition and how you stand out. Being African here sets me apart more and as I have been in the game for a few years, I have been able to work my way through my personality and the work I have provided there.
Who influences you in the fashion industry?
It all depends, but stars like Kanye, Travis Scott, Wizkid, Burna Boy and many more.
What do you think the future holds for the Nigerian modeling industry?
I think we have a long way to go, but we will certainly pick up the slack sooner or later.
They weren’t very amused at first. But over time, they saw that I really had a passion for it. It took a while for them to come to terms with it, but with success then they knew it was something that had potential.When you were younger, what did you dream of becoming later?
When I was young, my real project was to become a banker. But over time my interest changed and I decided to go for what I like, and here I am today.
So if I don’t do music or model I would probably be working in the bank somewhere. But music and modeling are my passion, so I’m going to stick with it.
Sources
2/ https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/i-saw-opportunity-in-the-fashion-industry-and-grabbed-it-abraham-adegeye/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]