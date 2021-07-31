Fashion
Vanessa Hudgens Is Boho Glam In Cutout Maxi Dress And $ 50 Brown Flip Flops
Vanessa Hudgens took her bohemian style abroad to Italy.
Yesterday evening the Graduated from musical school took to Instagram to share her latest outfit: a maxi dress cut out in a red, pink and purple paneled color scheme. The garment featured a flowing mesh skirt, a deep V-neck silhouette and a cutout midsection. The cutouts of the straps and neckline were edged with pink fringes, adding to the pieces a bohemian glamor. Hudgens accessorized with gold necklaces and a silver ring, oversized sunglasses with gold lenses, a brown leather Telfar mini tote bag and a chic top bow.
@Vanessa Hudgens
On the shoe side, Hudgens donned a pair of brown leather thongs from Tkees, which cost just $ 50. The Foundation Matte style featured thin thong straps, as well as a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Hudgens likes to mix budget brands into her wardrobe with luxury pieces, making affordable sandals a chic style that anyone can easily fit into their wardrobe. Her sandals sell for $ 50 on Zappos.com.
Courtesy of Zappos
However, yesterday’s bohemian look wasn’t Hudgens’ only style moment of the day. The actress also donned a pair of chunky Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with tall white socks and a chic off-the-shoulder white dress to take in the country’s awe-inspiring landscapes, as shared on Instagram. Hudgens accessorized with a scarf tied around her head, as well as a glass of wine.
When it comes to shoes, Hudgens varies between elegant and sporty styles. When not on duty, the Beastly actress frequently wears chunky sneakers from brands like Mercer Amsterdam, Naked Wolfe and Nike. For red carpets and events, slingback sandals and point-toe pumps from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Casadei are her must-haves. On the fashion side, the two pair perfectly with her colorful and eclectic bohemian wardrobe, which incorporates fringed, printed and flowing pieces from labels like Etro, Alice + Olivia and Realization Par and has even awarded Hudgens the title of Queen of Coachella from 2018.
