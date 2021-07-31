GUYANA FASHION – Caribbean Life News





Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Guyanese entertainment promoter Philbert Giddings to present the first Guyana Fashion Showcase NY (GFS), a runway show featuring Guyanese-American, Guyanese and international designers, who will bring colorful collections to the Marine Park Golf Club at 2880 Flatbush Ave ., Brooklyn. The couture extravagance on Sunday, September 5 will begin at 6 p.m. and end with an evening on the magnificent, well-kept lawns of the room. The 60-foot runway will host an eclectic group of designers, many of whom showed off their collection at the first Guyanese fashion showcase which launched at the Ramada Princess Hotel Guyana in 2019. Details of the post-show party will be announced via GFS’s website and social media platforms. Giddings, himself, a good-natured dresser, told Caribbean Life that fashion fans should be prepared to enjoy an evening of opulence. He shared that the must-see event is a prelude to New York Fashion Week that returns to the catwalks three days later since the Coronavirus shutdown. Some of the industry’s creative talent from seasoned and emerging designers will flood the catwalk with swim, urban, party, classic and whimsical collections, all within the theme’s context, Garden city show. On the schedule so far, New York Fashion Week favorite, Cesar Galindo’s CZAR, and New York-based Guyanese designer, Michelle Cole-Wagner, Colefacts Collection of bridal, evening and swimwear dresses . Also ready to take center stage, are the pageant / wedding / swim / costume collections, designer Randy Madray, and bridal couture, ready-to-wear, Garden City Collection by Sidney L. Francois, graduate, of the ER Burrowes School of Art. They will both travel from Georgetown for the presentation. Giddings said he looks forward to working with his team of professionals, Marketing Director Sybil Chester, and multi-talented fashion expert and model Clinton Duncan, who will serve as Creative Director. He noted that since the event will take place over Labor Day weekend, the carnival season in Brooklyn, he was looking for Caribbean performers to bring the spirit of the festival to the stage. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales, an entrance fee of $ 65.00 and the VIP access pass of $ 90.00, will go to three orphanages in Guyana. A design workshop for Borrows School of Art students when the show returns to Guyana in 2022, will also benefit from the benefits. The businessman said that despite not getting the sponsorship he expected at the first show in 2019, he was fortunate enough to use personal resources to make the show a success, and this New York offering will certainly do just as well. He thanked world-famous and award-winning fashion designer Roger Gary, born in Guyana, for his participation and production expertise at the first show in Guyana, noting that the designer will not be showing his Aqua Couture collection due to other urgent commitments. For more information, contact Philbert Giddings – 917-202-5377, Michelle Cole-Wagner, 321-442-7631 or Sybil Griffith-Chester 917-655-7884. E-mail:guyanafashionshowcase.com, website: www.guyanafashionshowcase.com According to the committee, everyone must strictly adhere to the security protocols involved. All relevant COVID-19 public health protocols will be strictly enforced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/ny-edition-of-guyana-fashion-showcase-set-for-marine-park-gulf-club-sept-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos