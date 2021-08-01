Fashion: Night Vision | Daily Mail Online





You do not know how to sublimate your glasses for an evening? Fashion Director and Specs Bearer Shelly Vella puts you in the frame Retro and cat eye styles work well with subtly tinted frames and can be paired with more outfit colourways. A chain of glasses will enhance that evening wear feel especially if, like this pearl design, it looks like Glasses jewelry, from 95 (Prescription), bloobloom.com. Glasses chain, 90, talischains.fr. Dress, 450, lkbennett.com A pop of color is a sure-fire way to make your glasses become a centerpiece of your outfit: coral and warm blue hues are the favorites right now. Matching accessories will enhance the look. Glasses, 220, and bag, 1290, stellamccartney.com. Jumpsuit, 1495, Stella McCartney, selfridges.com. Earrings, 275, shaunleane.com. Ring, 850, dinnyhall.com Lightweight and easy to wear, metal frames are probably the easiest way to approach your evening wear. If you wear more gold jewelry, go for a gold frame, ditto with silver. A black metal frame is also very stylish if you want to draw attention to your eyes. Glasses, from 49 (with prescription), specsavers.fr. Jacket, 1,590, and pants, 990, suzannah.com Big frames are a trend that looks set to continue. As much an integral part of your look as jewelry, they look great worn with a structured fit, but also give an elegant touch to more flowing, 70s-inspired looks. Glasses, 265, gucci.com. Blazer, 235, reiss.com. Dress, 445, joseph-fashion.com. Line, 126, Tesi, fenwick.co.uk. Necklace, 20, estellabartlett.com A multi-colored frame is a fun way to coordinate prints with your look. Choose similar colors in your outfit to complement the frames. When shopping for styles, look for frames whose colors are reflected in your existing wardrobe. Glasses, 85, calvinklein.com. Dress (worn on top), 431, Wolford, mytheresa.com. Skirt, 79.99, Toga Archives x hm.com. Earrings, 990, matildejewellery.com. Rings, 280 each, alighieri.fr For more evening vooming, invest in embellished frames. As stunning with a black polo neck as they look with an embroidered dress, they will always feel more accessory than necessary Glasses, 580, annakarinkarlsson.com. Dress, 795, Red Valentino, fenwick.co.uk. Earrings, 19, estellabartlett.com It always looks chic day or night and will go with most evening looks. I like to keep it simple and wear mine with a chic white blouse and black tailored pants Glasses, 265, eu.moscot.com. Blouse, 249, fr.maje.com Fashion Director: Shelly Vella Photographs: Mark Cant Fashion assistant: Joanne Toolan Makeup: Kenneth Soh at The Wall Group using Spectacle Skincare and CT ZN Cosmetics Hair: Alex Szabo of Carol Hayes Management with Rita Hazan Model: Edna Rocha at Select Production and casting: Clara Maidment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/you/article-9826151/Fashion-Night-Vision.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos