Paint the Town Red 5k debuts August 14 at Green Lake | New





Hit the sidewalks of lovely Green Lake and paint the city red at the Town Square Community Centers’ first annual 5K Run / Walk. The sub-par 3 mile route includes some of Green Lakes’ most popular sites and surprises along the way like a hopscotch stop and donut station. Participants can dress up in their wackiest racing outfit for a chance to win the coveted best outfit trophy. Dogs can participate and also dress up for their own trophy shooting in the canine category. This is a fun run for families, for all ages and abilities, that aims to inspire community and camaraderie, said Fran Hill, General Manager of Town Square. We want to see people and animals in their wackiest outfits, ready to have a blast while supporting their community center. Groups and individuals are encouraged to secure pledges that will benefit Town Squares community programs and events. The first 100 registrants will receive a Town Square Community Center visor and four-legged participants will each receive a bandana. To register and print a donation sheet, visit Town Square at greenlaketownsquare.org. The event, sponsored by ThedaCare, supports Town Squares’ mission to provide health and wellness opportunities to the community. Exercise is not only good for building muscle strength and improving heart health, said Dr Andy Maes, urological specialist / surgeon at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. It’s also great for the mind and the spirit, something we need more than ever. Registration begins August 14 at 8:00 am at Mill Pond Terrace and the race will begin at 8:30 am Participants will return to Mill Pond Terrace at 10:00 am for the awards ceremony where the winning team and individual will win. the most pledges will win a trophy. Dog-friendly Town Square Tap will be open after the race for participants to enjoy food and drink.

