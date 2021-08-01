Naomie Harris flaunts her slender physique in a colorful striped dress at the Goodwood Festival

She has never shied away from making a statement with her appearance.

And Naomie Harris showcased her slender physique in a colorful striped dress with a ruffle hem as she enjoyed a day at the races at the Goodwood Festival on Saturday.

The No Time To Die star, 44, caught the eye in her daring ensemble as she posed with model Ajak Deng at Cheshire Racecourse.

Naomi showed off her fun fashion sense by opting for the bold blue dress which sported yellow and black stripes.

The Moonlight embellished her look with matching chunky heels and an orange clutch.

Finishing her outfit with a sophisticated headband, once she arrived at the racetrack, Naomie posed alongside model Ajak.

The Australian model, 31, showed up on long legs in a revealing black polka dot dress paired with gold metallic heels.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Naomie will be returning to the small screen in Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The actresssigned on the new series, based on the 1963 science fiction novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.

She joins Chiwetel Ejiofor in the new series, due to be produced this spring in London, debuting in 2022 on Showtime.

Harris is expected to play Justin Falls, described as “a brilliant scientist and engineer who must defeat his own demons in the race to save two worlds.”

She joins Ejiofor, who plays a new alien character who was not featured in the original novel.