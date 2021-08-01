Fashion
Denise Van Outen turns heads in a sexy black leather shirt dress
She performed in All Stars Cabaret at Proud Embankment.
And Denise Van Outen continued her appearances in the London venue on Saturday as she was spotted returning home after another performance.
The 47-year-old TV personality was spotted making a glamorous exit from the room in a sexy leather shirt dress.
Stunning: Denise Van Outen grabbed attention in a black leather shirt dress as she left Proud Embankment after the Cabaret All Stars performance on Saturday night
She looked sensational as she walked over to a waiting car to drive her home, smiling and waving to the cameras.
Her leather jacket featured a plunging neckline and a thick belt around her waist.
She added height to her ensemble with the addition of chunky black heels, and her choice of scarlet lipstick contrasted perfectly with her monochrome outfit.
Confidence: The 47-year-old TV personality was spotted glamorously stepping out of the room in a leather shirt dress
On her way home: She looked stunning as she walked over to a waiting car to take her home, smiling and waving to the cameras
Denise wasn’t the only famous face spotted in London on Saturday, with Stephen Mulhern also making an appearance.
The 44-year-old TV presenter sported a casual outfit while smiling for the cameras upon his arrival in London.
Stephen kept it simple in a white and black striped T-shirt under a navy jacket.
He also wore a pair of blue denim jeans and complementary blue suede shoes as he coordinated the colors of his outfit.
Denise’s appearance comes after she revealed last month that she would not keep her future wedding plans a secret like Emma Bunton, 45, did recently.
On the move: She added height to her ensemble with the addition of chunky black heels, and her choice of scarlet lipstick contrasted perfectly with her monochrome outfit
Denise’s appearance comes after she revealed last month that she would not keep her future wedding plans a secret like Emma Bunton, 45, did recently.
The TV personality said that when she and Eddie set a date to get married, they won’t bother to keep it a secret, we’ll just tell people.
The star told the Shimmering that Emma’s surprise wedding to 42-year-old Jade Jones after 15 years of engagement in front of a handful of guests was a “beautiful” idea.
“I fully understand why people do this, and I think it’s good that Emma and Jade did it, but we want to invite friends and family, so people know!”
Evening: Denise wasn’t the only famous face spotted in London on Saturday, with Stephen Mulhern also making an appearance
Perched: The 44-year-old TV presenter rocked a casual outfit while smiling at the cameras upon arriving in London
And likewise, her wedding will not be a big event, but they will all have their friends and family there.
The beautiful blondedecided to weather the coronavirus storm and delay her long-awaited nuptials so that she can have a big party.
The TV personality said she was happy to move to the back of the wedding queue to allow other couples to exchange vows first, as she predicts a “massive backlog” due to the pandemic.
Talk to The sun recently she said: “We are not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will certainly happen, but we are in no rush.
Happy couple: Denise revealed last month that she won’t keep her future wedding plans a secret like Emma Bunton did recently
“We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions.
“Also, with all the marriages that have been called off due to the pandemic, there is going to be a huge backlog and I wouldn’t want to hamper them all. Let them all go first! ‘
Denise and her commodities trading partner, 46, have been an object for seven years and currently live in Essex with her nine-year-old daughter Besty, whom she shares with West End star Lee Mead.
Eddie also has two children from a previous relationship.
Newlyweds: The star told the Mirror Emma Bunton’s surprise nuptials to Jade Jones after a 15-year engagement in front of a handful of guests was a ‘beautiful’ idea (pictured 2019)
Denise gushed that she knew he was “The One” early on in their relationship, and that living together only made her feelings worse.
While they had to put off their wedding plans, the mother-of-one admitted that they were already behaving like a married couple.
The couple, who frequently appear together on Celebrity Gogglebox, skip the traditional engagement process after being married before.
Denise first walked down the aisle to marry her father’s daughter Lee, 39, in 2009, but they separated in 2013.
Waiting game: The blonde beauty has decided to weather the coronavirus storm and delay her long-awaited nuptials so that she can have a big party
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9848287/Denise-Van-Outen-turns-heads-sexy-black-leather-shirt-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]