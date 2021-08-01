Denise Van Outen turns heads in a sexy black leather shirt dress

She performed in All Stars Cabaret at Proud Embankment.

And Denise Van Outen continued her appearances in the London venue on Saturday as she was spotted returning home after another performance.

The 47-year-old TV personality was spotted making a glamorous exit from the room in a sexy leather shirt dress.

Stunning: Denise Van Outen grabbed attention in a black leather shirt dress as she left Proud Embankment after the Cabaret All Stars performance on Saturday night

She looked sensational as she walked over to a waiting car to drive her home, smiling and waving to the cameras.

Her leather jacket featured a plunging neckline and a thick belt around her waist.

She added height to her ensemble with the addition of chunky black heels, and her choice of scarlet lipstick contrasted perfectly with her monochrome outfit.

Denise wasn’t the only famous face spotted in London on Saturday, with Stephen Mulhern also making an appearance.

The 44-year-old TV presenter sported a casual outfit while smiling for the cameras upon his arrival in London.

Stephen kept it simple in a white and black striped T-shirt under a navy jacket.

He also wore a pair of blue denim jeans and complementary blue suede shoes as he coordinated the colors of his outfit.

Denise’s appearance comes after she revealed last month that she would not keep her future wedding plans a secret like Emma Bunton, 45, did recently.

The TV personality said that when she and Eddie set a date to get married, they won’t bother to keep it a secret, we’ll just tell people.

The star told the Shimmering that Emma’s surprise wedding to 42-year-old Jade Jones after 15 years of engagement in front of a handful of guests was a “beautiful” idea.

“I fully understand why people do this, and I think it’s good that Emma and Jade did it, but we want to invite friends and family, so people know!”

And likewise, her wedding will not be a big event, but they will all have their friends and family there.

The beautiful blondedecided to weather the coronavirus storm and delay her long-awaited nuptials so that she can have a big party.

The TV personality said she was happy to move to the back of the wedding queue to allow other couples to exchange vows first, as she predicts a “massive backlog” due to the pandemic.

Talk to The sun recently she said: “We are not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will certainly happen, but we are in no rush.

“We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions.

“Also, with all the marriages that have been called off due to the pandemic, there is going to be a huge backlog and I wouldn’t want to hamper them all. Let them all go first! ‘

Denise and her commodities trading partner, 46, have been an object for seven years and currently live in Essex with her nine-year-old daughter Besty, whom she shares with West End star Lee Mead.

Eddie also has two children from a previous relationship.

Denise gushed that she knew he was “The One” early on in their relationship, and that living together only made her feelings worse.

While they had to put off their wedding plans, the mother-of-one admitted that they were already behaving like a married couple.

The couple, who frequently appear together on Celebrity Gogglebox, skip the traditional engagement process after being married before.

Denise first walked down the aisle to marry her father’s daughter Lee, 39, in 2009, but they separated in 2013.