Baffling Bikini Rules Highlight Sport Problem With Archaic Dress Codes





In one of those excuse me, what? Last week it was revealed that at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria, the Norwegian Women’s Olympic Team was fined AU $ 1,500 for what the European Federation called inappropriate clothing. and “violation of dress regulations”. There are rules, apparently, that insist that women wear bikini bottoms, and rather tiny ones, while men wear shorts. It really never occurred to me that elite female athletes wearing bikini pants and crop tops could be an officially approved uniform. I just assumed they wanted to wear them, because if I had a body that looked as fit as theirs, you would probably see me in this outfit everywhere, 24/7. , in stores, parties, bars, paired with a four inch sandal and red lip. But what lewd hobgoblin made it a rule? It’s part of that tired trope, be an outstanding world athlete by all means, but please look sexy doing it, and whatever you do don’t make Aunt Jean mumble She looks like a man while standing on the podium receiving your medal. The tennis world also has problems with archaic dress codes. The International Women’s Tennis Association did not modernize its dress code until 2019, with the rollout of new rules that ultimately made it possible to wear mid-thigh compression leggings and shorts without a skirt or dress. A daring Oh, hi 21st century! movement. Serena Williams had already given them a run for their money, which more than likely caused this late period extension when she wore a Black Panther fullsuit to avoid post-pregnancy blood clots at Roland Garros in 2018. The president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, objected, saying the combinations would no longer be accepted at the tournament. I think that sometimes we have gone too far, you have to respect the game and the place, he said at the time. I’m all respectful, but it’s high time to pass on the cute tennis dress showing off a cheeky low-cut snap, like a sadly cheesy 1970s poster. Serena gave them back their sexism when she quickly and ironically wore a genuine fabulous tennis tutu at Roland Garros, a dress made up of a sleek Lycra performance top and black tiered tulle skirt designed by Off-Whites Virgil Abloh, showing you can do your job in a big way while wearing pants or a skirt. The real point comes down to personal choice. Some of the players on the Norwegian handball team may like the freedom and lightness of a bikini bottom with a side of less than four inches, but I’m sure there are times when they prefer wearing comfortable shorts. and stretchable rather like the men’s team? As the fashion world is undergoing a massive upheaval when it comes to traditionally gendered fashion, a spokeswoman for the International Handball Federation, Jessica Rockstroh, said in astonishment that she did not know the reason for the rules. bikini. We were reviewing it internally, she said, and I’m sure female athletes who relax in their tracksuits and chunky underwear all over the world are eager for these discoveries.

