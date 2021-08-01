Fashion
MAFS Season 13’s Myrla The Bride Sells Her Wedding Dress
One of the newly married brides in “Married at First Sight” is already selling her wedding dress. Myrla, who married Gil in the new season of the Lifetime series, posted her wedding dress on the resale site Still White. While it doesn’t reveal whether she and Gil are still married or not, the list does reveal more about the dress she chose to wear and her current fate.
Myrla sells her wedding dress for over $ 6,000
Myrla’s wedding dress is listed at $ 6,490, noting that this is a 29% discount from the retail price of $ 9,100. She put her dress up for sale on the wedding dress resale site, StillWhite.com. StillWhite is marketed in the “World’s Largest Online Wedding Dress Market”. You can also see a Internet Archive link here which will still display the list even if it is deleted later.
Here is the first photo of the ad as it appears on the site.
As you scroll down the webpage, you can see that it is clearly marked as being sold by Myrla in Houston, TX, and the email has been verified.
According to the listing, the see-through dress is lively and features “3D feathers on top and flares out to the hips.”
The dress was altered to be taken at the hips of about two inches and the bustle was created to lift the dress up for dancing.
The wedding is listed as having taken place in 2019 and the dress is ivory.
Her dress was designed by Berta Privee
On the website, her dress is listed as designed by Berta Privee. The list is titled “Berta Privee BER 19-01”. Myrla’s dress is not currently on Berta’s site. However, the listing says this dress is from 2019.
Here are more photos of the listing:
From Berta’s website, “BERTA PRIVÉE is where Berta finds her inspiration and her original aesthetic. The PRIVÉE line represents the classic and secular silhouettes that created the legendary BERTA phenomenon.
If you want to know more about the dress, it is also sold in size 8 by another person on StillWhite.comexcept that it is listed as Berta 19-01 and not Berta Privee. This listing sells the dress for a 50% discount of $ 5,000 in total.
This bride described the dress this way: “Romantic, unique and light! Sheer illusion dress with long sleeves with all-over embroidery. Transparent sequins and delicate pearls on the lace pattern. Has a zipped back with illusion rhinestone buttons. The top is really sheer – has built-in cups… The top keeps you in place, no stretching. The bottom has a few layers of lining, but you’ll want to wear nude short spanx or similar… ”
Of course, selling the dress online doesn’t really tell if Myrla and Gill are still married. On the online dress discussion forums, some people mentioned that they sold their dresses quite quickly after they got married, even though they are still married. Others, on the other hand, said they still kept their dresses years later.
In short, it’s not really clear from this list if Myrla and Gil are still married.
