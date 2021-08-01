Lady Gaga shows off her sense of style in a gorgeous polka dot dress

Lady Gaga aired a classic mid-century glamor look on Saturday as she headed to Radio City Music Hall to rehearse for her upcoming concerts.

The 35-year-old singer and actress was stunned in a black polka dot dress as she stepped out of her New York hotel as she was surrounded by a crowd of adoring fans.

She was on her way to a rehearsal of her highly anticipated ensemble of performances featuring jazz standards performed with legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

Old-fashioned glamor: Lady Gaga, 35, channeled 50s style in a black satin polka dot dress as she left her New York hotel on Saturday for rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall

Gaga (first name: Stefani Germanotta) exuded elegance in the shiny satin dress, which was cinched around her stomach to emphasize her hourglass figure.

The outfit also showcased her toned legs and featured a plunging white collar with notched lapels and padded shoulders.

The Poker Face singer had a stone face and covered her eyes with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

She had reverted to her natural brown braids, which featured heavily in the trailer for her upcoming House Of Gucci movie.

Stylish: Gaga’s outfit showcased her toned legs and featured a plunging white collar with notched lapels and padded shoulders

Poker Face: The singer had a stone face and covered her eyes with a pair of angular black cat-eye sunglasses. She had reverted to her natural brown braids, which featured heavily in the trailer for her upcoming House Of Gucci movie.

Self-promotion: she accessorized herself with a thick white handbag on which was written “LOVE FOR SALE”, which would be the name of her next duet album with Tony Bennett

Gaga added some sparkle to her look with pointy white pumps and pearl teardrop earrings.

She accessorized with a thick white handbag marked “LOVE FOR SALE” in black capital letters on the side.

The line, which is the title of a classic Cole Porter standard, would be the title of an upcoming duet album featuring Tony, who had previously joined her on their hit album Cheek To Cheek, which also included a a number of standards and classic songs. .

She has also used the phrase multiple times on Instagram and posted other handbags with the same phrase on her travels in New York in recent days.

Gaga was also spotted later that afternoon as she stepped out of her SUV at Radio City Music Hall.

It’s show time: Gaga was also spotted later that afternoon as she stepped out of her SUV at Radio City Music Hall

New movie: The singer recently caused a stir on social media after appearing in the trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House Of Gucci

The singer recently caused a stir on social media after appearing in the trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House Of Gucci.

She stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife (and later ex-wife) Maurizio Gucci (played by Oscar nominee Adam Driver). She was convicted in 1998 of paying a contract killer to assassinate Gucci’s heir in 1995.

Reggiani was finally released from prison in 2016 after serving 18 years for the crime.

The film is primarily set in the year of Gucci’s murder, four years after the couple’s divorce, although it also appears to partially detail their relationship.

Some of the strongest reactions to the trailer were reserved for Jared Leto, who was unrecognizable under layers of makeup and prosthetics that allowed him to play Paolo Gucci.

The film Ridley Scott also features supporting appearances by acclaimed actors such as Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

New look: she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife (and later the ex-wife) of Maurizio Gucci. She was convicted in 1998 of paying a hitman to murder her ex

New role: Oscar nominated Adam Driver (Marriage Story) plays Gucci’s convicted heir, murdered in 1995. Reggiani was released from prison in 2016

Earlier this month, she filmed an MTV Unplugged concert featuring her friend and longtime collaborator Tony Bennett, who she worked with on their 2014 duet album Cheek To Cheek.

The album debuted at number one, again making Bennett the oldest musician to have a number one album.

After its success, it was only natural for the singers to work together again.

The Poker Face artist announced last week that she and Bennett will be reuniting for a concert series called One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in early August.

Old Buddies: “I’m so honored and thrilled to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga wrote announcing her August 3-5 concerts with Tony Bennett

“One last time,” she wrote. ‘An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3-5. I’m so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him on these specials.

Participants will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and smartphones will be kept in Yondr pouches during the show.

Darren Pfeffer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment said in a statement to Variety, ‘We couldn’t be more proud to welcome such a special engagement with two of the most iconic artists of our time.

“Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are both synonymous with New York City, making Radio City Music Hall’s big stage the perfect place to honor their long-standing friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett’s 95th birthday.”

End of an Era: Upcoming shows will be presented on a bittersweet note, as Tony was revealed to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 in a February AARP profile; seen in 2019

Upcoming shows will be played on a bittersweet note, as it was revealed that Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 in a AARP February profile.

Neurodegenerative disease is responsible for the majority of cases of dementia and involves increasing memory loss, as well as decreased bodily functions.

Although those affected can live with the disease for years, it is still fatal.

However, the music and the performances seem to help the legendary singer avoid the worst symptoms.

“It kept him on his toes and also boosted his brain significantly,” Bennett’s neurologist Gayatri Devi told AARP.

“He’s doing so much, at 94, that a lot of people without dementia can’t do. He truly is the symbol of hope for someone with dementia.

Special Link: Tony’s wife, Susan Benedetto, 54, revealed on CBS This Morning in February that Gaga was one of the people they shared her diagnosis with before going public; seen in 2015

Tony’s wife, Susan Benedetto, 54, revealed on CBS This Morning in February that Gaga was one of the people they shared her diagnosis with before going public.

“You know, Gaga is wonderful,” she said.

Bennett’s wife also confirmed that he is still able to recognize the Born This Way singer.

“Most definitely,” she laughed. “Gaga is hard to forget. “