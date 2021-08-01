Tina Kunakey Shows Off Her Toned Abs And Showcases Her Legs In An Elegant Cutout Black Dress

She has a habit of making a statement with her avant-garde fashion sense.

And Tina Kunakey made sure all eyes were on her as she made an appearance at a star-studded Unicef ​​fundraiser in Capri on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old French model put her best foot in fashion when she arrived at the event in a stunning, sleek black dress.

She showed off her toned abs and enviable legs in the dress, which featured cutout sections and parting along her right leg.

Tina added height to her ensemble with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting for a single bracelet on her right wrist.

She also wore a pair of matching earrings as she displayed a smile as she made her entrance to the event.

Luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma is proud to host an annual gala for Unicef ​​and in honor of theThird anniversary of their partnership, the 2021 gala will focus on supporting all children in need.

The chic, star-studded event is hosted by celebrities, followed by a special appearance by a famous music act.

Her appearance at the fundraising event came the same month she made a statement on the red carpet at the screening of Benedetta during the Cannes Film Festival.

Tina wore a quirky floor-length maxi dress that featured a puffy light purple top and a mermaid tail skirt in navy blue.

Her ensemble featured a hood that she wore over her head and a large red belt on the front that she had tied in a knot.

Benedetta tells the story of Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun who embarks on an affair with another woman when she joins an Italian convent in the 17th century.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, it is based on the non-fiction book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown.

Virginie Efira plays the main role and she joins a cast of stars including Charlotte Rampling, the film is currently in competition for the Palme d’Or.

Tina and Vincent welcomed their daughter Amazon in April 2019, less than a year after their fairytale wedding.