Fashion
Tina Kunakey Shows Off Her Toned Abs And Showcases Her Legs In An Elegant Cutout Black Dress
Vincent Cassel’s wife Tina Kunakey shows off her toned abs in an elegant cutout black dress with a racy thigh-high slit at the Unicef fundraiser in Capri
She has a habit of making a statement with her avant-garde fashion sense.
And Tina Kunakey made sure all eyes were on her as she made an appearance at a star-studded Unicef fundraiser in Capri on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old French model put her best foot in fashion when she arrived at the event in a stunning, sleek black dress.
Stunning: Tina Kunakey showed off her toned abs and showcased her legs in an elegant cutout black dress at a star-studded Unicef fundraiser in Capri on Saturday night
She showed off her toned abs and enviable legs in the dress, which featured cutout sections and parting along her right leg.
Tina added height to her ensemble with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting for a single bracelet on her right wrist.
She also wore a pair of matching earrings as she displayed a smile as she made her entrance to the event.
Fashionista: The 24-year-old French model put her best foot forward in fashion when she arrived at the event in a stunning, sleek black dress that featured a number of cut-out sections
Accessorization: Tina added height to her ensemble with a pair of black heels and she kept accessories to a minimum, opting for a single bracelet on her right wrist
Luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma is proud to host an annual gala for Unicef and in honor of theThird anniversary of their partnership, the 2021 gala will focus on supporting all children in need.
The chic, star-studded event is hosted by celebrities, followed by a special appearance by a famous music act.
Her appearance at the fundraising event came the same month she made a statement on the red carpet at the screening of Benedetta during the Cannes Film Festival.
Tina wore a quirky floor-length maxi dress that featured a puffy light purple top and a mermaid tail skirt in navy blue.
Her ensemble featured a hood that she wore over her head and a large red belt on the front that she had tied in a knot.
Smile: She also wore a pair of matching earrings as she smiled as she entered the event
Benedetta tells the story of Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun who embarks on an affair with another woman when she joins an Italian convent in the 17th century.
Directed by Paul Verhoeven, it is based on the non-fiction book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown.
Virginie Efira plays the main role and she joins a cast of stars including Charlotte Rampling, the film is currently in competition for the Palme d’Or.
Tina and Vincent welcomed their daughter Amazon in April 2019, less than a year after their fairytale wedding.
Glam: Tina ensured she returned with a bang, as she made a statement on the red carpet at the Benedetta screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9848147/Tina-Kunakey-flashes-toned-abs-showcases-legs-sleek-cut-black-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]