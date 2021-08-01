Analysis of the proper format of the snatch 2021 vs 2019





Photo credit: Athletes Eye Do you like the Chalk Up in the morning? Access additional exclusive interviews, analysis and stories with an Rx subscription. As in 2019, this year’s CrossFit Games presented a big effort late in the weekend after the last round of cups that gave the athletes who deserved the right to be there, the opportunity to show their strength in front of the noisy crowd of the Colosseum on Saturday evening. This year, however, there were two major differences: First, it was a Snatch rather than a Clean.

Second, there were 20 athletes left this year compared to ten in 2019. Female results for both years: Notable data points for women: In 2019, three women failed to lift the first bar, resulting in a three-way tiebreaker.

failed to lift the first bar, resulting in a three-way tiebreaker. In the rest of the Clean event in 2019, there was only one more tie-break from the women’s side and it ended up including an athlete who ultimately failed a drug test.

event in 2019, there was only one more tie-break from the women’s side and it ended up including an athlete who ultimately failed a drug test. In 2021 only one athlete of the remaining 20 did not reach the first bar.

of the remaining 20 did not reach the first bar. He finished for a total of six tie-breaks in 2021. Four of them were between at least three athletes.

for a total of six tie-breaks in 2021. 2019 had the epic Back-and-forth battle between Barnhart and Toomey, but other than that it lacked drama.

Back-and-forth battle between Barnhart and Toomey, but other than that it lacked drama. In 2021, the drama was mainly focused on tiebreakers after failed attempts.

was mainly focused on tiebreakers after failed attempts. The highlight of 2021 the lift was without a doubt Annie Thorisdottir who hit a 200lb / 90kg snatch and had an expression on her face indicating someone who had absolutely no idea what she had just lifted; she later confirmed in a post-event interview that this was exactly the case as she had not done the conversion to kilograms. Results for men in both years: Notable data points for men: Reverse in women, three men missed the first Snatch bar this year, while only one man failed to lift the opening Clean bar in 2019.

in women, three men missed the first Snatch bar this year, while only one man failed to lift the opening Clean bar in 2019. In 2019 when there were only ten athletes, we had a pair of two-way tiebreakers, otherwise each man lost individually.

when there were only ten athletes, we had a pair of two-way tiebreakers, otherwise each man lost individually. The same for women in 2019 we saw a classic battle between two weightlifters at Mat Fraser and Scott Panchik.

in 2019 we saw a classic battle between two weightlifters at Mat Fraser and Scott Panchik. In 2021 the men’s event featured a total of five tie-breaking rounds, none of which was more critical than the four-person tie-breaker for the fourth through 7th place spots in the event, which will undoubtedly have Huge point implications in the race between Medeiros, Vellner and Fikowski for Fittest Man on Earth. Big picture: These two events gave rise to moments of CrossFit Games that will go down in history. It was good to see more athletes this year put their strength to the test in this type of environment. If you’re a fan of tie-breaks in addition to big lifts, you probably prefer the 2021 format. If you prefer the unforgettable one-on-one battles of 2019, you might not mind. However, it is still possible that if 20 men and 20 women had still been in attendance for the Clean in 2019, the drama that year would have been even higher. Receive the newsletter For a daily summary of all things CrossFit. Community, competitions, athletes, tips, recipes, offers and more.

