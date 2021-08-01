Watch All Day 9 final events on TV, streaming – NBC New York





The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing as athletes vie for glory in their respective sports. Medals will be awarded on Day 9 in golf, BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s 50m freestyle relay – and much more. Here’s how you can watch all of the medal-awarding events: Golf The fourth and final round of the Olympic golf tournament kicks off on Saturday, with the first match scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The American Xander Sc chaudele is suddenly ahead of the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama. These two will be paired with England’s Paul Casey, the trio starting at 10:09 p.m. ET. Watch the last round of golf at the Olympics here: BMX Freestyle The first-ever BMX freestyle event will award its first medals in the finals on Saturday, starting at 9:10 p.m. ET. American Hannah Roberts, a 19 year old from Indiana, seeks to make history by winning the inaugural Olympic event. Here’s how to watch the BMX Freestyle Finals: Swimming: 5 finals There are five other swimming events on Saturday night. Stream live here: Men’s 50m freestyle, with Caeleb Dressel in search of his third individual gold medal of these Games: 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 50m freestyle, including American Abbey Weitzeil: 9:37 p.m.

Men’s 1500m freestyle, with Bobby Finke looking to sweep the men’s distance events after winning the 800m in a thrilling way: 9:44 p.m.

4x100m Women’s Medley Relay: 10:15 p.m.

Men’s 4x100m medley relay, which will be the opportunity for Caeleb Dressel to win a new medal: 22:36 Gymnastics: 4 individual finals per event the individual finals start early Sunday morning. Stream live here: Men’s Floor Exercise, with Yul Moldauer from the USA: 4:00 a.m.

Women’s jump, with the Americans Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner: 4:45

Men’s pommel horse, with Alec Yoder of the United States: 5:44 a.m.

Women’s uneven bars, with all-around gold medalist Suni Lee: 6:27 a.m. Athletics: 4 medal events At 9:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, the women’s shot put final will be held, featuring Raven Saunders. Stream live here: In the morning session starting at 6 a.m. ET, there are three more finals. Stream live here: Men’s high jump, featuring Americans Shelby McEwen and Juvaughn Harrison: 6:10 a.m. ET

Women’s triple jump, featuring American Ketura Orji: 7:15 a.m.ET

Men’s 100m, probably with Trayvon Bromell: 8:50 a.m. Diving: Women’s 3m springboard Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez will face off in the women’s 3m springboard final at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Stream live here: Other Medal Events on Day 9 Boxing Welter men (63-69kg), bronze medal games: 11:03 p.m., 5:03 a.m. (Flux)

Light Heavy Men (75-81kg), Bronze Medal Matches: 11:51 p.m., 5:51 p.m. (Flux)

* Boxing awards two bronze medals in each of its weight categories Veil Men’s single-seater sailing dinghy, laser: 1 h 33 ET (Flux)

Women’s single-seater sailing dinghy, radial laser: 2 h 33 ET (Flux) Tennis Women’s Doubles, Gold: 2 a.m. ET (Flux)

Men’s Singles, Gold: 4 a.m. ET (Flux)

Mixed Doubles, Gold: 6 a.m. ET (Flux) Fencing Team foil, bronze and gold matches: 5:30 a.m. / 6: 50 a.m. (Flux) Bodybuilding Gold medal group A 76 kg women: 6:50 a.m. (Flux) Badminton Women’s Singles, Bronze and Gold Medal Games: 7:30 a.m. / 8:20 a.m. ET (Flux)

