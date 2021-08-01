TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett Shows Off Her Sense Of Style In A Light Pink Satin Mini Dress

She confirmed earlier this month that she would stay on TOWIE after ten cast members were removed.

And Chloe Brockett showed off her sense of style as she headed for a night out at Menagerie in Manchester on Friday night with a glamorous girlfriend.

The reality TV star, 20, looked great in a light pink patterned mini dress that featured trendy sleeves and was cinched at the waist to show off her figure.

She completed her outing look with gold wedge shoes and carried a black leather handbag over her shoulder as she strutted along the sidewalk.

The brunette beauty wore her dark tresses in perfectly styled waves over her shoulders and went for some typically glamorous makeup.

Meanwhile, her friend wowed in a black and gold embellished skirt and crop top as she walked alongside her famous friend.

Her night out comes after she confirmed she would be staying on TOWIE after joining the show in 2019 – after several cast were deleted.

However, she was “disgusted” by some of the cast who claim to mock those who have been abandoned, claiming that it is unfair to ridicule people who have lost their jobs.

She said: “Yesterday obviously TOWIE released a statement saying they were downsizing a lot, so I’m still part of the cast, I get a few messages asking if I am, I am.

“But I just wanted to send a quick message and just say that the cast members who stay on the show who find it funny about the abandoned ones, I find it absolutely disgusting, and I think even the people that I have chatted publicly with, I would never laugh that they lose their job because it’s disgusting.

“People who find it funny, karma is one thing and I hope it bites your ass.”

The stars included in the mass slaughter are Courtney Green, Kelsey Stratford and Chloe Meadows.

Best friends Courtney and Chloe, who joined the show in 2015, have been ditched in an attempt to breathe new life into the long-running reality show after a drop in ratings.

Harry Lee, 26, and Clelia Theodorou, 26, are also expected to leave.

MailOnline can confirm that Amber Turner, 28, a divisive figure among fans, is safe, along with TOWIE buddies James Lock, 34, and Pete Wicks, 32, and longtime star Bobby Norris, 34 years old.

Original actor Amy Childs, 31, who joined the show in 2020, will also remain on the show, while her cousin Harry Derbidge, 27, received the boot.

Saffron Lempriere, 28, known for her old friendship with Gemma Collins, 40, remains in the cast, which will resume filming in August.

A source said: ‘Courtney and Chloe are emptied, they thought they were part of the furniture. But bosses believe the ruthless slaughter was needed to turn the show upside down.

“Many stars have yet to be notified prior to scheduled meetings with producers today and are bracing for the worst. It will be devastating for many of them.

Courtney and Chloe’s ax comes after TOWIE bosses confirmed that the next series of the reality show will focus on a “smaller group of cast members.”

MailOnline contacted a representative from TOWIE for comment at the time.

“Small Group”: Earlier this month, TOWIE confirmed, “After more than 10 fabulous years following the life of our ever-evolving distribution, TOWIE will evolve with some changes”