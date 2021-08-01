Live news, medals and results on August 1st





From left to right, the American Caeleb Dressel, the Brazilian Bruno Fratus, the Briton Benjamin Proud and the Italian Lorenzo Zazzeri swim the final of the 50 meters freestyle on Sunday August 1st. Dressel took the victory with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds. (Clive Rose / Getty Images) The swimming events wrapped up in Tokyo 2020 with the United States and Australia dominating Sunday morning Japan time. Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly. And many more gold medals are up for grabs today. The two worlds of Tokyo: Saturday saw Olympic records fall and new crowned champions on another exciting day of action. But outside of Tokyo’s stadiums, fields and racetracks, the city is struggling to tackle what could be the most devastating wave of Covid-19 the Japanese capital has seen to date. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday it had identified 4,058 more coronavirus cases, a new single-day record and more than three times the 1,128 infections reported the previous Saturday. Tokyo has broken its single-day case record four times this week. Nationally, records have fallen three times this week, including Saturday, when 12,341 new infections were reported. The so-called Olympic “bubble” appears to have held up, without a major outbreak so far. But there’s still a week to go until the closing ceremony, and the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. End of swimming: The swim ended Sunday at Tokyo 2020 with five medal events, all won by the United States or Australia. American Caeleb Dressel has added two more gold medals to his record, he will leave Tokyo with five gold medals in total. Australia’s Emma McKeon also won two gold medals on Sunday. She won seven medals at these Games, including three gold. According to NBC, she is only the second woman to win seven medals in a single Olympics, a feat that Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya had previously achieved. Other gold medals Sunday morning: Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain in the women’s freestyle BMX.

Logan Martin of Australia in the men’s freestyle BMX.

Gong Lijiao of China in the women’s shot put. Update of the number of medals: China leads all countries with 22 gold medals, followed by the United States with 19 and Japan with 17. The Americans lead the total with 52. Here’s what’s coming later: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100 meters final will take place without Usain Bolt.

Tennis awards its final medals in men’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Men’s and women’s gymnastics have two individual events each starting at 5 p.m. Tokyo time (4 a.m. ET). The women will compete in the vault and uneven bars, and the men in the floor exercise and pommel horse. Simone Biles will not compete. The full Olympic program is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/tokyo-2020-olympics-08-01-21-spt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos