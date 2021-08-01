Organic brands extend olive branch to fashion gurus

Ethical life, high thought

One of the most popular topics of discussion these days in the evolution of the fashion industry is minimalism and ethical fashion choices. Consumers are becoming aware of the issues plaguing the industry, such as poor working conditions, the use of toxic dyes and excessive waste. People are actively researching alternatives under Indian organic brands to create an ethical closet, and there are 5 main ways to build it. Of course, this may not be the ideal strategy, but it will certainly bring goodness and peace to the future of production and demand.



Overall, your ethical wardrobe should be the sum of these 5 keys that you need to master.

1. Value and take good care of the clothes you already own, regardless of whether they are organic or not.

2. Buy less, choose better – buy only the parts that you like 100%.

3. Choose clothes of the best quality and very resistant, say NO to fast fashion.

4. Prefer to buy vintage or second-hand, it is more valuable and has sentimental values.

5. Support ethical & organic brands so that they can in turn support the planet.

If we revolve around these keys to managing our ethical wardrobe, we will tick almost all the boxes while embracing a more emotional lifestyle while being versatile when it comes to fashion and style. Come to think of it, you have to dig around some of the easily accessible organic brands in India that seem to be doing pretty much well. They keep their ideas and the quality of their products in order. Let’s take a look at some of the organic Indian brands that play their part in peace and ethical living.

Indian organic brands with high ethical values

A promising young shoe brand called Greensole, which is PETA approved, vegan and suitable for recycling, is the brainchild of two Indian shoemakers of today’s minimalist generation. The brand has already earned the respect and appreciation of Mr. Ratan Tata and Mr. Barack Obama, for their ethical approach towards achieving the social, economic and environmentally friendly potential for their brand. It is a good reference for young companies in India to adopt the right techniques and create value from recycled products. On the other hand, the Indians



textiles take planet-friendly approaches to their giant establishments and trade and promote art through well-known Indian designers. Recently, Bombay Rayon launched a new line of ceremonial linens in collaboration with Manish Malhotra, the style guru of Bollywood divas, much celebrated around the world.

BRFL Textiles are believed to be India’s most efficient state-of-the-art fabric processing facility. A recent conversation with Mr. Prashant Agarwal, the Managing Director of BTPL, made it very clear that it is a privilege to collaborate with Manish Malhotra the creative pioneer in the Indian fashion industry and



raising LinenVogue La Classe. Along with this fine fabric, blends of Giza cotton, linen, viscose, polyester, Tencel, etc. are made. The last decade has been devoted to working on environmental solutions and delivering the right values ​​to save the planet from poisoned chemicals and toxic waste. This line will be



more exclusive and far from fast fashion.

Setting the bar greener is none other than the 80-year-old Lenzing company, which has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ruby Mills to deliver a new line of antiviral fabrics. This collaboration ensures the supply of high quality fiber while keeping ecological responsibilities at the forefront. With the two innovative parts towards biodegradability and composability for suitable hygiene products, as well as the agricultural values ​​of Lenzings, this initiative has taken steps far beyond traditional fiber production. South Asia Commercial Director for Lenzing – Mr. Avinash Mane holds admirable values ​​when it comes to keeping it strictly organic and maintaining environmentally friendly production systems. This practice has existed for years in the history of the company, which has supplied leading designers like Anita Dongre for years. Most of its collections as well as the recent Spring-Summer 21 ready-to-wear line were created from Lenzings fibers. Lenzing offers a range of sustainable clothing in partnership with Myntra through their EcoVero brand to accelerate and take two steps ahead to add versatility to organic shopping and its demand.



Learn to unlearn

There is often a misconception that shopping for sustainable and ethical products in trendy styles is far from easy. People believe that such clothes will not be available according to your own style tastes. Making the classroom part of your eco-friendly lifestyle or being mindful may require more research than one might imagine. The whole approach certainly compromises some preferences, but the organic Indian brands listed here seem to have cracked the code to make ends meet. Leaders no longer question the standards that make it difficult to create good things for the planet. On the contrary, they encourage a sustainable lifestyle. By putting all of their experience in order, some of these brands are offering a helping hand to change conventional choices and promote more ethical closet keeping for the future.

