Heidi Klum sizzles with look-alike daughter Leni at glitzy charity gala in Capri
They have an incredibly close bond.
And proud mum Heidi Klum looked sensational as she and her lookalike daughter Leni, 17, attended theLuisaViaRoma forUnicef event in Capri, Italy, Saturday.
The German-American model, 48, flaunted her sizzling figure in a silver sequined dress that sported a chic one-shoulder design and racy thigh-high slit.
Seeing Double! Heidi Klum looked sensational as she and her lookalike daughter Leni, 17, were dazzled at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event in Capri, Italy on Saturday
Heidi started a storm when she arrived for the event at La Certosa di San Giacomo, working all her angles while standing near a beautiful wall of flowers.
She exuded style in the silver dress which featured a fitted bodice to show off her slender figure and a lovely flowing skirt.
The blonde beauty sported her long locks and straight poker style, letting her braids cascade over her toned shoulder and over her breathtaking dress.
Leni, who is also an aspiring model, followed in her mother’s footsteps for the event and opted for a stunning gold sequined dress from Versace.
Stunning: The German-American model, 48, flaunted her sizzling figure in a silver sequined dress that boasted a racy thigh-high slit
The teenager also wore her blonde locks and completed her gala look with a pair of sparkling earrings.
Heidi shares Leni with controversial businessman Flavio Briatore, though she was later taken under the wing of Heidi’s ex-husband Seal.
Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, also put on a dapper display in a shimmering light blue suit which he styled with sneakers.
Luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma hosts an annual gala for Unicef and in honor of theThird anniversary of their partnership, the 2021 gala will focus on supporting all children in need.
The chic, star-studded event is hosted by celebrities, followed by a special appearance by a famous music act.
Coordinated: Proud mom Heidi and teenage daughter both wore their blonde locks
Like mother, like daughter: the handsome duo caused a storm by arriving for the event at La Certosa di San Giacomo
Following in her footsteps: Leni, who is also an aspiring model, followed her mother’s lead for the event and also opted for a stunning gold sequined dress
Couple goals: Heidi’s husband, handsome Tom Kaulitz, 31, also staged a stylish sparkly light blue suit which he styled with sneakers
Fashion: Tom wore his impressive braids and open black shirt for fundraising
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross, 23, model Emily Ratajkowski, 30, and actress Vanessa Hudgens, 32, were also seen at the event.
The mother and daughter duo’s glamorous appearance comes after Heidire revealed the advice she gave her 17-year-old daughter to join the family business and become a model.
Leni, who has covered magazines such as Glamor Germany and Vogue Germany in her mother’s homeland, is Heidi’s firstborn.
“I told him, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don’t do anything you didn’t want to do. It’s good to say no, ” said Heidi People.
She added: “You don’t always have to be popular with people. But I’m always with Leni. And she has a really good head on her shoulders.
In fact, when Leni was on the cover of Vogue Germany for her January issue of this year, she was accompanied by her famous mother.
Heidi said of Leni’s modeling job, “It’s a fun thing for her to do. She’s not afraid of cameras because she always comes to my sets and shows.”
Leni is signed with CAA Fashion, according to a WWDreport released in July, and in her new interview, Heidi spoke about her own role in her daughter’s business affairs.
“I’ve helped her with business and she has so much going on. It’s really exciting. She does the things I always dreamed of doing! ‘
Heidi also has three children, her ex-husband Seal – Henry, 15, Johann, 14, and Lou, 11.
Spot the resemblance: Heidi recently revealed the advice she gave her 17-year-old daughter Leni on joining the family business and becoming a model
