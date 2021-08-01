Australian Logan Martin takes gold in men’s BMX freestyle





RESULTS After an exciting women’s final, it was the men’s turn to compete in the very first BMX freestyle final in a star-filled peloton with several riders holding some form of world title in the past. At the end, at Logan Martin first run was held after a strong push from its competitors in their second runs. The Australian won the first sporting gold medal with a score of 93.30. Americans Justin dowell and Nick bruce fell in the park first. Bruce didn’t really roll in the classification heats due to a shoulder injury. He looked weak in his run and was unable to ride at full capacity. He lacked the upper body strength to perform his tricks. Knowing he was done, he threw his bike into the air dramatically. He finished with a smile, but didn’t want to do a second round. His teammate Dowell was next, he came in with a big transfer and was looking huge. He put on combinations effortlessly and seemed to turn perfectly in all directions. But with 30 seconds remaining, he lost his rhythm and did not land on his feet while attempting a maneuver. Unfortunately, Dowell also crashed in his second run, settling for an 8th place overall. that of Great Britain Declan brooks did a double backflip on his first run. The rest of his run featured clean lines and huge air. The judges rewarded the excitement and originality of his race with an 89.40. He would improve by more than a point in his second run, which saw the British take bronze. Daniel Dhers didn’t let his age slow him down. The 36-year-old’s first run started with a triple tail whip and a transfer gap. His constant, stuff-packed run was rewarded with a 90.10. However, he was eventually knocked off the podium. In his second run, he upped his game, opting for combinations of flares and insane one-handed tricks in a race with a stuck pack. The judges recognized the impressive performance with a 92.05 which was strong enough for the silver medal. A privileged moment for the runner who started competing in 2005, when freestyle was far from being an Olympic sport. Martin, who was the favorite to win the event, started his first heat with a bang. He pulled off effortless tricks with huge air. His run featured back-to-back triple tail whips in both directions. The judges liked what they saw, giving the Australian a 93.30. Martin crashed in his second run, but his first score stood the test of time and he won the first gold in the men’s freestyle.

