Wellesley Maugus Club players shine at Pan American Junior Badminton Championships





Special for The Swellesley Report by Jeffrey Li, a rising junior at Wellesley High School and avid badminton player. The conclusion of the 29 Pan American Junior Badminton Championships earlier in July saw Wellesleys own Club Maugus triumph in the under-seventeen group. Robert Shekhtman, finalist in the men’s singles category, won his match convincingly, beating his opponent 21-12 and 21-15 for a gold medal. Kai Chong and Annabel Zhang put in a valiant effort in the mixed doubles finals, leaving the tournament with a silver medal. Facing top junior players from across the Americas, their results are a testament to their hard work and talent, as well as the ability of the club’s coaching staff, formerly led by Shekhtmans coach Sasha Boyarin. , and now the best badminton coach in the United States, Andy Chong, to develop powerful competitors. Under Chong’s leadership, the United States also won the tag team championship, beating Brazil 3-0. But if the average Wellesleyan were to hear this local success story, he might be surprised that a badminton club even exists despite having some 200 members and a well-maintained three-court facility, alone that two of its players have. triumphed in such an esteemed competition. This lack of awareness is indicative of the larger and unfortunate truth that badminton is an undervalued sport in America. The immense popularity of tennis sidelined other racquet sports for a considerable time, but 70 years ago America experienced the golden age of badminton. Between 1949 and 1967, the United States won a total of 23 championships, including the prestigious All-England title won by David Freeman. The formation of clubs in YMCAs and universities, as well as the participation of celebrities, brought the sport considerable popularity during this time. Badminton is now practiced abroad, especially in Asia and Europe. The arrival of Olympic Games is always a special occasion for fans, as they see seasoned veterans and emerging talents compete for a chance to bring home the gold. Although no audiences are present in Tokyo this year, the intensity of competition remains high. Watching any game, whether it’s top contenders like Japan’s Kento Momota, Dane Viktor Axelsen and Chinese Taipeis Tai Tzu-ying, or homegrown athletes like Timothy Lam and Beiwen Zhang, is the opportunity to witness the speed and excitement of the game away from the quiet backyard pastime that many consider to be. The process of renewing badminton’s popularity in America will require the patience and effort of dedicated supporters, and the first step is to raise awareness. The Maugus Club is a local resource accessible to anyone interested in the game, and while there are many strong players within its ranks, accommodation for a wide range of skill levels allows beginners to improve their skills. their own pace. From there, we could soon see an Olympic champion from Wellesley. Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.

