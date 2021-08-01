Totah Festival returns after missing last year due to COVID pandemic





FARMINGTON One of San Juan County’s biggest public events will return later this summer, but only on a limited basis. Organizers of the Totah Festival, a long-standing celebration of Indigenous culture in Farmington, announced on July 29 that the event will be held September 4-5 at the Farmington Civic Center for the 32nd year after being canceled last year. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will include a carpet auction, an Indian market, a cultural exhibition and a 5 km run and walk. But some of its most popular attractions will not take place due to safety concerns related to the pandemic, officials said in a press release. This list includes the powwow, jury art reception, showcase, and fashion show. Festival organizers voted unanimously in June to continue the event this year, but decided to cut it down to two days instead of its usual three days. They also decided to reduce the size of the festival by eliminating some of the aforementioned attractions. Following:“It’s a balancing act”: zone superintendents react to new COVID-19 protocols for public schools “Our community has been central to our success over the past few years and we wanted to run this event in the sense of unity, hope and giving our community an event to look forward to,” said Robert Felsons , member of the board of directors of the Totah Foundation. Release. “We’re going back to our roots, to what started it all, to our artists. This for them and our community.” Eliminating the powwow from this year’s lineup doesn’t mean festival visitors won’t be able to enjoy the dance exhibits. The cultural exhibit will feature dance exhibits on both days of the festival, according to the press release, with high profile events scheduled for both evenings. These exhibits will be held outside the Civic Center and admission will be free. The Indian market will take place inside and outside the Civic Center and will be spread over a total of 50 stalls, the press release said. According to the press release, planning for the Labor Day weekend festival typically begins in January of each year. But founding board members have put preparations for this year’s festival on hold for several months until they can decide whether the event will take place. In the past, the festival has drawn thousands of visitors each year to its art, dance and music displays by members of the Navajo Nation and other tribes in the Southwest. Last year’s cancellation was the first in the history of the event, which first took place in 1988. A Totah official said he hopes the festival could revert to a three-day format for the 2022 event. Visit totahfestival.org for more information. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

