Petra Ecclestone wows in leather dress for dinner with fiance Sam Palmer
Petra Ecclestone dresses leggy in a leather dress for dinner with her fiance Sam Palmer in Santa Monica
Petra Ecclestone presented a leggy show in a leather dress for a dinner with her fiance Sam Palmer in Santa Monica on Saturday.
The heiress, 32, flaunted her tanned legs in the racy leather shirt dress, which hinted at her cleavage as she strolled with her partner.
Petra paired the set with zebra print heels and accessorized with a selection of chains.
Couple: Petra Ecclestone presented a leggy show in a leather dress for dinner with her fiance Sam Palmer in Santa Monica on Saturday
Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves and she sported a radiant makeup palette.
Sam looked cool in a white t-shirt and cream jacket paired with jeans.
The couple’s outing comes after they enjoyed a family meal with Petra’s sister Tamara, 36, her husband Jay Rutland, 40, and their children in Nobu where they all celebrated Father’s Day together.
The foursome were dressed for summer as they posed for a photo against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, with Jay joking on Instagram he should throw his shoes off after unwittingly almost matching Sam.
Elsewhere, last month, the couple celebrated Sam’s 38th birthday with friends and family.
Stunning: The heiress, 32, flaunted her tanned legs in the racy leather shirt dress, which hinted at her cleavage as she strolled with her partner
Party extravagant: Last month the couple celebrated Sam’s 38th birthday with friends and family including Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and husband Jay Rutland
Tamara and her real estate developer husband posed for a group photo during thThe extravagant birthday celebrations Jay posted on his Instagram.
Jay captioned the snap, “Fun day with the LA team for @sampalmerofficial’s birthday.”
Sam also shared snaps and videos from the day, posting an adorable selfie with Petra.
Festivities: Tamara, 36, and her real estate developer husband (both pictured), 40, enjoyed the extravagant party which included a cotton candy machine, photo booth, table tennis matches and a cake topper. united anniversary of West Ham
He then opened up about his future wife in an Instagram post, writing: “Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you.”
The party was held in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and featured an extravagant table with potted plants, a cotton candy maker and a plain West Ham birthday cake.
Entertainment has been planned for guests in the form of a photo booth and table tennis matches, as well as a bouncy castle for children.
Smitten: Sam posted this adorable selfie with Petra. He then opened up about his future wife in an Instagram post, writing: “Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you.”
