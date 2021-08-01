Andie MacDowell delighted to dress again | Entertainment





Andie MacDowell failed to feel beautiful during the coronavirus pandemic. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star takes great joy in the beauty, but she hasn’t had many opportunities to glamorize herself while largely isolating herself at home over the past year or so. She said: Beauty brings a lot of joy in our lives. And I think our idea of ​​beauty has broadened and is more original, more creative. During COVID, we missed the opportunity to feel beautiful and it made us realize how important it is to our lives. The 62-year-old star, spokesperson for LOreal Paris for 35 years, is not ashamed of aging. She said: I have worked for LOreal Paris for more than half of my life. It was a very glamorous experience and also a worthy experience. Aging is beautiful. We don’t need to be ashamed. Andie has always felt inspiration and hope in the beauty of older women. She said HELLO to Britains! Magazine: When I was a young model, I remember buying a black and white photo of Georgia OKeeffe in the late 80s. I come back to this photo again and remember how beautiful and dignified I found her face. These kind of women give me inspiration and hope. The Ready or Not star is also inspired by her and her ex-husband Paul Qualleys, three grown children, Justin, Rainey and Margaret. She said: I am learning so much from the younger generation. I think we are all losing sight of our worth, we all have good days and bad days. But my kids have always been an inspiration to me when I doubt myself. We support each other. I hope that we have given them the tools to be powerful, that we have taught them to be worth and to be of value. They can explore this in a deeper way than we have been able to.

