US men’s 400-stroke relay breaks world record to keep Olympic streak alive





TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2020 FINALE RELAIS MEDLEY 4100 MEN World record: United States (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters) 3: 27.28 (2009)

Olympic record: United States (Murphy, Miller, Phelps, Adrian) 3: 27.95 (2016)

Junior World Record: Russia (Zuev, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Shchegolev) 3: 33.19 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: United States (Murphy, Miller, Phelps, Adrian) 3: 27.95

Men’s SwimSwam Relay 4100 QN Event Preview United States, 3: 26.78 WR Great Britain, 3: 27.51 ER Italy, 3: 29.17 ROC, 3: 29.22 Australia, 3: 29.60 Japan, 3: 29.91 AS Canada, 3: 32.42 The final pool event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics did not disappoint, as the United States fought a fierce battle out of lane 1 against Great Britain. There was more at stake for the United States in this race than just a gold medal. For USA Swimming, the men’s 4×100 medley relay is about tradition and heritage. The Americans have never lost a men’s Olympic 4×100 medley relay. There was a time in the history of the Olympics when the United States did not win the event, and it was the 1980 Olympics that were held in Moscow. The reason the United States didn’t win that year is because they weren’t there due to an American boycott of those Games. After a scare in the preliminaries in which the American team narrowly advanced, they rebounded tremendously, breaking the world record, which was a super adapted WR featuring Michael phelps. The coaching staff in the United States also had a difficult decision to make regarding the breaststroke stage of this relay. Michel André was the clear choice for this competition, but some slightly behind performances during the competition, coupled with the fact that he was also running the 50 freestyle final tonight, cast doubt on the advisability of appealing to him. Andrew Wilson was not in the same shape as we saw him in the US Trials, and posted a 59.09 in the prelims for this stint. There was also the option of Nic Fink, who swam exceptionally well in the 200 breaststroke here in Tokyo. In the end, it seems to go with Michel André was the right decision for Team USA. Andrew shared a 58.49 for his team, which is a seemingly highly unlikely time that Wilson or Fink could have matched. Andrew’s leg was crucial for Americans, as Britain Adam peaty was at the top of his game, sharing 56.53. The name of the game for the United States against Great Britain in the medley relays takes advantage of Great Britain’s slight lack of strength in the backstroke sprint and downplays the devastating impact of Peaty’s dominance in the breaststroke. Beyond the 200m mark, things are looking good for the Americans, who have single Villasenor, the fastest butterfly in history, and Zach Apple, who can compete with the best in the world in the free relay split times. Things turned out as well as the United States could have hoped. Ryan murphy gave the team a 1.32 second lead over Great Britain, then Michel André managed to separate within 2 seconds of Peaty. Dive 0.64 seconds late Jacques Guy, Dressel’s job was simple, and he always outperformed. The phenomenon recorded the fastest fly split in history – 49.03, to give Apple a 0.60 second lead over Duncan Scott. Apple made the most of its clean water, setting a record 46.95 to bring it home under the world record. Here’s a split comparison between America’s swimming tonight and the previous world record of 2009: Incredibly, the biggest difference between this relay and the old world record relay was Dressel’s improvement over Michael phelps.

