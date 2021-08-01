DRESSX: The future of digital fashion

The global clothing market is reportedly worth $ 1.5 trillion from 2020. The future of fashion is no different than that of many companies; it is found online in the digital world. Over the coming months and years, players in the fashion industry are expected to make further strides in this digital fashion landscape or they risk being left behind, says Vince Tint, Founder and CEO of 12SM Digital Marketing Agency.

In August 2020, DRESSX was launched Online, a new business built around the concept of digital clothing. While the idea was not grasped by many in the industry at first, a revamp has since allowed DRESSX to get its point across.

The best way to describe this business would be the equivalent of buying skins in a video game to make your character look cool. DRESSX seeks to replace physical clothing with digital equivalents for social media content. In short, the fashion influencer or celebrity would purchase a digital outfit designed by an emerging and well-known fashion designer that could then be worn digitally in a social media post.

What DRESSX is doing is opening a new market for these disposable clothes to wear on social media and never to see again. Not only is it cheaper for the content creator to buy digital clothes, but the carbon footprint is much lower as well. This ties in with GenZ and Millennial views on climate change, as they are much more engaged in related issues compared to older generations. Considering that the vast majority of influencers and content creators are from these two generations, this seems like a good target audience for someone like DRESSX.

DRESSX was founded by Daria Shapovalova, who started as a fashion journalist in 2005 at the age of 17. Remarkably, after only 12 months of work, Shapovalova had her own TV show in Ukraine, her native country. She used her platform to showcase talented and up-and-coming designers from Eastern Europe. Eventually, she went from advertising Ukrainian designers to Ukrainians by presenting them to the world, largely through a Parisian showroom. In 2017, she was on the Forbes 30-under-30 list in Europe. However, Shapovalova’s goal was to accomplish much more when it came to the environmental issues of the industry she loved so much.

This isn’t the first time a fashion company has tried to reinvent the wheel, or at least add a few spokes. Between 2007 and 2009, during a financial crisis, a company called Rent the Runway was born. As the name suggests, this business allowed women to rent / share designer clothes that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford, ensuring that they remained fashionable but also financially secure.

For example, Snapchat is already taking its first steps in this digital fashion landscape by designing and publishing 3D Bitmojis. For those who don’t know, Bitmojis are avatars that users can design to represent themselves on the platform, from eyes to makeup, accessories and clothing. By making these avatars three-dimensional, Snapchat adds another dimension to the app.

It is said that the new 3D versions of Bitmojis will have 1,200 different combinations when it comes to poses, expressions, gestures, backgrounds and more, allowing people to customize more than ever before. Although at first glance it might look like a simple gimmick for their users to enjoy for five minutes before never coming back to it again, that’s a lot more.

The extra details and the 3D element will allow Snapchat to open up a whole new world of business opportunities, especially in the world of fashion. For example, the platform will be able to partner with fashion brands to create clothes for Bitmojis, which can then be clicked and purchased by browsing users. This creates a whole new flow of customers, a new way to shop, and a unique feature added to the social media app itself.

Of course, there are many more benefits to be gained from digital fashion than just a new way to create, market and sell. Unfortunately, the truth is that the clothing industry is one of the most polluting on the planet. It is said that in 2020, the average customer buys 60% more and throws away their clothes twice as fast as in 2005. Some studies have also shown that content creators choose to buy clothes to wear in one message. before returning them.

While Snapchat and DRESSX are two great examples of digital fashion advancement in 2021, there are a host of expected trends to watch out for in the coming months. ReCommerce is expected to burst into the mainstream, with savings, rentals, and resales more popular than ever thanks to apps like Depop.

Sustainable and ethical fashion is also on the rise, with consumers taking an active interest in where their clothes come from and the brands they stand for. It is more important than ever for these brands to make an active effort to improve their operations.

Brands and third-party sites are also expected to take advantage of advances in AI by creating more personalized virtual assistants, using past purchases and trends to suggest clothes to active users. Not only that, but virtual reality and augmented reality technology could also allow customers to have this dressing room experience from the comfort of their own home.

There is no doubt that the future of digital fashion is bright, with promising minds like DRESSX pulling in the same direction as established titans like Snapchat. Cheaper than physical clothing, better for the environment, promoted one-time use, and even more license for creativity that physical material may not offer, digital spaces offer a whole new and unique way to explore. the wide world of fashion.