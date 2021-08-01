Jasmin wears a babydoll dress as she goes out with BF Aly but we drool over her bag of almost Rs 1.7 lakh





The price of the trendy red bag by Jasmin Bhasin unveiled Highlights Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni stepped out in style today During the same period, the actress was seen wearing a dress with straps She completed her outfit with a trendy red handbag from Off-White. Following her Big Boss 14 For a while, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin constantly made headlines for her dress choices. While she sometimes lands on the list of worst dressed celebrities, she mostly manages to impress the style police with her choices. Earlier today, the actress was typed at the airport with her boyfriend Aly Goni. She was seen wearing a strappy dress with comfortable flats. Keeping her hair open, she covered her face with a mask printed with photos of Aly and herself. While we weren’t too impressed with Jasmine’s latest OOTD, her on-trend red handbag surely caught our eye. We saw her sporting an Off-White tote and it’s super expensive. But before I tell you more, check out Jasmin’s latest look here: Jasmin’s on-trend handbag, which is every fashionista’s dream, is priced at $ 2,264. When converted, the amount amounts to approximately Rs 1,68,394. Meanwhile, aside from her dress choices, Jasmin has consistently made headlines about her relationship with Aly. And those who follow the lovebirds know that their love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. It was during BB 15 that Aly came into the house to support Jasmin as her friend. But as they spent time together, they realized that they were more than just friends. Soon after, they became one of the most beloved couples on the show and their popularity only increased afterward. The happy couple not only took to social media with their chemistry, but also featured in music videos together. Their latest clip, 2 Telephone, is also loved by fans. Jasmin also leaves no chance when it comes to appreciating her beauty. On Aly’s birthday earlier this year, she had written the sweetest note to him. He was like, “Happy birthday my hero That smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you’ve always kept that smile on since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you I changed my life since you came into my life, I love you with all my heart my best friend and my love. “ Professionally, Jasmin has been in the television industry for a long time and has been the headliner of many popular shows. She has yet to announce her next small screen project.

