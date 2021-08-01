Fashion
Racism prevented her from trying on a wedding dress. Seventy years later, her dream has come true | New
When Martha Tucker was 24, she found herself madly in love, ready to marry and start a family with her sweetheart, Lehman Tucker.
But it was in 1952 in the Great South. And unlike white women of the day, she was denied the sheer pleasure of walking into a bridal boutique and trying on a wedding dress.
Now, almost 70 years later, Tucker has finally been able to try on his dream dress.
The Tucker’s romance began in Birmingham, Alabama, where segregation laws suppressed blacks for generations.
“During that time, we couldn’t just walk into these stores,” Martha, now 94, told CNN. “I tried not to think about buying a wedding dress because I knew I wouldn’t even be allowed in. I was very upset about it, but it’s not like I can do what whether it be.”
Despite her desire to get married in a white lace dress, with embroidered sleeves and buttons on the back, the young woman had to accept the reality that this would not happen.
Realize his dream
The memory recently returned as Martha and her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, watched the wedding scene in the 1988 film “Coming to America”.
“I’ve always wanted to try on a wedding dress,” Strozier, 46, told her grandmother.
“I never thought about my grandmother’s dream of wearing a wedding dress because I didn’t even know it was a dream they were denied,” Strozier added. “Women like my grandmother have sacrificed so much so that we have the freedoms we have now. That someone is denied the mere opportunity to purchase a dress of their choice has really brought to light the reality of our story. . “
Strozier says she didn’t know her grandmother didn’t have a wedding dress “because we’ve been told a lot of their previous photos were destroyed in a fire.”
But she was inspired to make her grandmother’s dream come true.
On July 3, Martha, Strozier, and a few family and friends headed for brunch. Afterward, Martha put on makeup and walked into David’s Bridal in Hoover, Alabama, where she finally got to try on her dream dress.
“When I first put on this dress, I was so excited,” Martha said. “It was like I was remarrying. When I saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. I thought, ‘Who is this?’ I can’t even explain the feeling I had to see myself in the wedding dress. “
Dressed in her gown, a V-neck dress with embroidered, sheer sleeves and sequins all over, Martha strutted down the hallway of the store as if it were a wedding aisle. The family members were overcome with emotions and immediately began to cry, according to Strozier.
“Happy doesn’t really paint a picture of how it made me feel,” Strozier said. “My grandmother was always generous, so being able to finally give her an experience so dear was priceless. Happy is an understatement.”
Amid the joy, Strozier says she and her family couldn’t help but acknowledge the dark history that has resulted in so much injustice against black people in the United States.
“My grandmother is a living and surviving citizen who went through segregation, fighting for equality, not just for black Americans but for women, and she is still alive,” she said. “We take for granted the basic things we do now without paying homage to those we lean on, even though we as black people continue to fight for equality.”
Lehman Tucker didn’t live long enough to see his wife in a wedding dress. He died of a heart attack in 1975, a few years away from their 25th wedding anniversary.
“I wish he was here to see me in the dress,” Martha said. “When I got married, I promised myself that I would wear a wedding dress someday, and at least I finally did.”
