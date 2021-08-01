Yves Saint Laurent: Provider of a timeless style | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW

He has been called a genius, boy prodigy, fashion flute player who lasted courtesy of Diana Vreeland, once editor of the fashion bible, Vogue.

But perhaps the adjective that best describes the late French designer Yves Saint Laurent is “revolutionary”.

After all, he dressed women in menswear, married fashion and art, and paraded people of color on his catwalk long before diversity became a trending topic.

From paper dolls to Dior

Born 85 years ago on August 1, 1936 and raised in Oran, Algeria, Yves Henri Donat Mathieu-Saint-Laurent was a shy schoolboy who was harassed by his peers for being effeminate, and who found refuge in clothing design. for paper dolls. Using leftover clothes from his mother, he created miniature sewing sets for his “models” and then designed dresses for his mother and sisters.

He moved to Paris at the age of 17. After surpassing his peer and future rival, Karl Lagerfeld, in the Dress Design category of the Woolmark Prize competition in 1954, he was hired a year later by Christian Dior, dazzled by his sketch. When Dior died suddenly of a heart attack in 1957, Saint Laurent was appointed the brand’s new creative director. He was only 21 years old.

The Trapeze line he designed for Dior’s spring collection in 1958 heralded his role as a pioneer in women’s fashion. Starting from her mentor’s signature cinched waist, Saint Laurent’s designs featured a lighter, more fluid but no less elegant silhouette that emancipated women’s waistlines.

Tuxedos, jumpsuits, Saharan: Saint Laurent has adapted them to the feminine silhouette

“Fashion comes and goes, but style is eternal”

However, it was his iconic “Le Smoking” that sealed his reputation as one of the definitive designers of the 20th century.

By then he had left Dior and created his eponymous brand in 1961 with his longtime (and former) business partner, Pierre Berge, who encouraged Saint Laurent’s forward-thinking aspirations.

In 1966, his fall-winter couture collection featured a tailored black tuxedo with a satin side stripe, worn with a white shirt with sheer ruffles.

Inspired by the lounge jacket originally created in the 1850s for men in smoking rooms hence the name to protect their clothes from the smell of cigars, the idea of ​​women wearing tuxedos as formal attire was , for lack of a better word, revolutionary.

This is not to say that women had never worn “male attire” before. Actresses Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo had already done this in the 1930s.

Saint Laurent’s Tuxedo stood out, however, because it was adapted to the female figure.

“For a woman, Le Smoking is an essential piece of clothing that she finds herself constantly fashionable with, because it is about style, not fashion. Fashions come and go, but style is eternal,” said Saint Laurent. .

Bianca Jagger’s white YSL tuxedo blazer with no shirt underneath set a new benchmark in bridal wear

The first fluid fashions for the genre

The Tuxedo quickly became a symbol of emancipation in the 1960s, and a legend. Recognized fans included Bianca Jagger who wore a white version without a ruffled shirt when she married Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, as well as Saint Laurent’s muse, French actress Catherine Deneuve.

When New York socialite Nan Kempner was denied the city’s chic restaurant, Le Cote Basque, she dodged the dress code by taking off her pants and wearing only the blazer as a mini dress.

Other traditional male clothing that he deconstructed and gave a feminine touch included pinstripe suits, safari jackets, and jumpsuits. Her sheer organza dresses and blouses were a nod to the sexual revolution of the 60s.

Marrying art and fashion: Saint Laurent’s work was influenced by Mondrian, Picasso and van Gogh

A riot of colors

An art lover, her Mondrian shift dress was another notable innovation. Launched in the winter of 1965, her wool and silk jersey A-line cocktail dresses were printed with pop art works by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, creating a new trend of combining art and haute couture.

For his spring-summer 1988 collection, he created four richly embroidered jackets inspired by the work of Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers and Iris The painting.

One of the sunflower jackets, inspired by the runway by Naomi Campbell, was auctioned off at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne for 382,000 ($ 450,993) in 2019.

His adopted second home, Morocco, also influenced his collections, their colors and textures.

“Once I became sensitive to light and colors, I especially noticed the light on the colors, on every street corner in Marrakech you meet groups of surprisingly lively men and women, who stand out in a mix of pink, blue, green and purple caftans, ”explained the designer, quoted on the website of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris.

Diversity on the track

Saint Laurent was also among the first designers to have women of color on their catwalk. Iman, Katoucha Niane and Dalma Callado are among those who modeled his creations.

“My first Vogue cover was because of this man,” model Naomi Campbell told Channel 4 News in the UK. “Because when I said to him ‘Yves, they won’t give me a French Vogue cover, they won’t put a black girl on the cover’ and he said ‘I’ll take care of it’ and he did. . “

His fascination with other cultures did not always go well. For example, when he launched a new fragrance to coincide with his China-inspired Fall / Winter 1977 collection, his name caused an uproar. “Opium” was first banned in Australia and the Middle East. And a group of Chinese Americans have formed the American Coalition Against Opium and Drug Abuse, demanding that Saint Laurent change the name of the perfume and apologize for “its insensitivity to Chinese history and to Sino-American concerns ”.

The perfume then flew off the shelves and remains a bestseller to this day.

A modern iteration of her see-through blouses

An avant-garde portfolio without the blue jeans

His only regret was that he hadn’t invented blue jeans. “They have expression, modesty, sex appeal and simplicity, everything I hope for in my clothes.”

In 1983, at the age of 47, Saint Laurent became the first living designer to be recognized with a retrospective at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2017, his partner Berge opened two museums in Paris and Marrakech which display thousands of his clothes and sketches.

A lifelong smoker North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to have a soft spot for YSL cigarettes. Saint Laurent also battled cocaine and alcohol addiction.

He lost his battle with brain cancer on June 1, 2008.

During his last haute couture show in 2002, he said: “I have always wanted to serve women. I wanted to accompany them in the great liberation movement that took place in the last century.