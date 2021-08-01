Fashion
Fashion wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics
Granted, there’s a lot of unusual going on at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, from postponing the games (after last year, thanks to COVID) to protests in Japan this year (COVID again), to almost empty stands (yeah , COVID).
But despite all this, the performance of the athletes still deserves our applause and support. And undoubtedly more than ever, the fashion presented at the Olympic Games too. From the cool tracksuits worn by the Sierra Leonean teams to the tech designs of Ralph Lauren brought by America at the opening ceremony, many players have proven that at least when it comes to fashion, they actually don’t come. not play.
But I’ll get to that in a minute. First of all, we need to seriously talk about the First Ladys wardrobe game. She was there as the official American booster for our national team and on her first international solo trip. She was there to represent, and did not fail. And by that I mean not only representing our country’s participation in events, but also our fashion industry (it carried all the American brands, classics and revolutionary designers). But she also took a step forward in her unspoken fashion statement on recycled fashion. There has been a lot of talk in the air about how damaging fast fashion is in its contributions to climate change, and Biden seems to have thrown the gauntlet on this trip.
During her four days abroad, she covered several of her biggest well-known hits. Her well-documented red Narciso Rodriguez dress with the cape came out. Ditto for the white Michael Kors dress we’ve all seen and adored. And her Brandon Maxwell polka dot dress, which first caught international attention when she visited Cornwall, England.
And many more. All of this in an effort to refuse to bolster the throwaway fashion culture that pushes people to buy far more than we need, using huge amounts of the planet’s resources to make all clothes, and in the end. process by clogging the world’s landfills with things that we only wear two or three times. In fact, the only new look she featured was the navy Ralph Lauren jacket and pants which were both part of the official United States Olympic team uniform she wore in the men’s swim race. 400 meters.
What about those Ralph Lauren outfits? Our US team spotted them at the Parade of Nations of the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Lauren has been teaming Team USA since 2008, but this year has a whole new element: something called RLCoolant technology. The company announced that it disperses heat from the wearer’s skin using a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature. And none of that stops the looks from realizing RL’s preppy, reunited, sporty and classic vibe.
And there were so many, many other highlights. Like the famous Japanese singer Misia, who opened by singing the Japanese national anthem in a gigantic faded dress in the colors of the rainbow by designer Tomo Koizumi.
And as is the tradition, the teams of each nation brought a fashion representative of their culture and their history and some clever ones. I smiled when I saw the Bermuda team parading in pink Bermuda shorts. And the elegant cut and the cheerfulness of the red dresses of the Croatian athletes reminded me of a beautiful day at the beach. Speaking of which, Italy came out on top thanks to Giorgio Armani’s design help with the Italian flag. Meanwhile, Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif have also stepped in to make Frances some of the coolest, minimalist looks that bride and groom love to wear this fall.
Speaking of which, one of the biggest scores came from the Liberian team, who wore the designs of Telfar Clemens, the Libero-American designer whose genderless label caught fire thanks to his vegan Telfar Shopping Bag. aka the Bushwick Birkin. For the Olympics, Clemens made red, white, gold and blue dresses and then also came up with some really cool uniforms for all of the team’s performances, which the brand will soon be selling on retail racks.
Put it on your list for fall shopping now, then do like Jill Biden and plan to wear it over and over again.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/08/01/fashion-earns-gold-at-tokyo-olympics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]