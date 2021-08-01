Fashion wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Granted, there’s a lot of unusual going on at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, from postponing the games (after last year, thanks to COVID) to protests in Japan this year (COVID again), to almost empty stands (yeah , COVID).

But despite all this, the performance of the athletes still deserves our applause and support. And undoubtedly more than ever, the fashion presented at the Olympic Games too. From the cool tracksuits worn by the Sierra Leonean teams to the tech designs of Ralph Lauren brought by America at the opening ceremony, many players have proven that at least when it comes to fashion, they actually don’t come. not play.

But I’ll get to that in a minute. First of all, we need to seriously talk about the First Ladys wardrobe game. She was there as the official American booster for our national team and on her first international solo trip. She was there to represent, and did not fail. And by that I mean not only representing our country’s participation in events, but also our fashion industry (it carried all the American brands, classics and revolutionary designers). But she also took a step forward in her unspoken fashion statement on recycled fashion. There has been a lot of talk in the air about how damaging fast fashion is in its contributions to climate change, and Biden seems to have thrown the gauntlet on this trip.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden greets upon her arrival at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base, a suburb of Tokyo, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Biden represented the U.S. government at the Tokyo Olympics, to attend the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday July 23. (Kyodo news via AP)

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden watches the swimming competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo / Matthias Schrader)

During her four days abroad, she covered several of her biggest well-known hits. Her well-documented red Narciso Rodriguez dress with the cape came out. Ditto for the white Michael Kors dress we’ve all seen and adored. And her Brandon Maxwell polka dot dress, which first caught international attention when she visited Cornwall, England.

And many more. All of this in an effort to refuse to bolster the throwaway fashion culture that pushes people to buy far more than we need, using huge amounts of the planet’s resources to make all clothes, and in the end. process by clogging the world’s landfills with things that we only wear two or three times. In fact, the only new look she featured was the navy Ralph Lauren jacket and pants which were both part of the official United States Olympic team uniform she wore in the men’s swim race. 400 meters.

What about those Ralph Lauren outfits? Our US team spotted them at the Parade of Nations of the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Lauren has been teaming Team USA since 2008, but this year has a whole new element: something called RLCoolant technology. The company announced that it disperses heat from the wearer’s skin using a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature. And none of that stops the looks from realizing RL’s preppy, reunited, sporty and classic vibe.

And there were so many, many other highlights. Like the famous Japanese singer Misia, who opened by singing the Japanese national anthem in a gigantic faded dress in the colors of the rainbow by designer Tomo Koizumi.

And as is the tradition, the teams of each nation brought a fashion representative of their culture and their history and some clever ones. I smiled when I saw the Bermuda team parading in pink Bermuda shorts. And the elegant cut and the cheerfulness of the red dresses of the Croatian athletes reminded me of a beautiful day at the beach. Speaking of which, Italy came out on top thanks to Giorgio Armani’s design help with the Italian flag. Meanwhile, Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif have also stepped in to make Frances some of the coolest, minimalist looks that bride and groom love to wear this fall.

Speaking of which, one of the biggest scores came from the Liberian team, who wore the designs of Telfar Clemens, the Libero-American designer whose genderless label caught fire thanks to his vegan Telfar Shopping Bag. aka the Bushwick Birkin. For the Olympics, Clemens made red, white, gold and blue dresses and then also came up with some really cool uniforms for all of the team’s performances, which the brand will soon be selling on retail racks.

Put it on your list for fall shopping now, then do like Jill Biden and plan to wear it over and over again.