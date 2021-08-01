Fashion
Back to school means a jacket and pants?
My son spent the last year as an advanced paramedic, answering 911 calls in rural areas of two states. Her dress style is best described as jumping in and not banging your head on the gun rack. Now he’s about to start medical school. Sending a child to school with a new sports jacket and pants that are quite late? Sheryl, New York
First of all, thank you to thank your son for his service over the past year. I’m sure it made a difference for a lot of people.
I’m also sure clothes were the last thing he thought about, and rightly so, except to consider how they might protect him and how often they needed to be washed.
It probably won’t change much now that he’s back to school, where he’ll have other things to think about as well. The biggest difference is that rather than dressing for his job and co-workers, he’ll be dressing for his peer group for at least the first year or so.
And when it comes to that, there is no better judge of what it means and how it wants to be seen than your son himself. At this point in his life, I’d pretty much let him make his own sartorial path in the world. We all have to learn at some point, and as you point out, what was required for one generation is likely to be anathema to another.
Navigating this landscape while cruising at school can be complicated, which may explain why a surprising number of blogs and YouTube tutorials have arisen with advice from medical students on what to wear. They are quite fun and worth a visit, both for your own education and for your sons.
That said, medicine can still be a surprisingly formal discipline, in part because of the need for practitioners to convey a sense of authority. Whether we like it or not, most of us still associate authority with a traditional uniform consisting of a shirt, jacket, etc. Once your son begins his clinical studies, he will need a heavier wardrobe for business casual than just casual. Indeed, Stanford School of Medicine offers clinical dress code rules that include button-down shirts, khakis and a ban on jeans.
There is nothing wrong with planning ahead (and as a parent it is always good to prepare a child, even an adult, for what is to come). To that end, Guy Trebay, our menswear critic, advises pushing your son to brands like Quaker Marine Supply, Faherty and Alex Moulin for pants; and Todd Snyder for modified American classics if you want to splurge. (These are expensive but worthy of investment).
Then let your son dissect the scope of his choices for himself.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion readers question, which you can send her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
