Back to school means a jacket and pants?

My son spent the last year as an advanced paramedic, answering 911 calls in rural areas of two states. Her dress style is best described as jumping in and not banging your head on the gun rack. Now he’s about to start medical school. Sending a child to school with a new sports jacket and pants that are quite late? Sheryl, New York

First of all, thank you to thank your son for his service over the past year. I’m sure it made a difference for a lot of people.

I’m also sure clothes were the last thing he thought about, and rightly so, except to consider how they might protect him and how often they needed to be washed.

It probably won’t change much now that he’s back to school, where he’ll have other things to think about as well. The biggest difference is that rather than dressing for his job and co-workers, he’ll be dressing for his peer group for at least the first year or so.

And when it comes to that, there is no better judge of what it means and how it wants to be seen than your son himself. At this point in his life, I’d pretty much let him make his own sartorial path in the world. We all have to learn at some point, and as you point out, what was required for one generation is likely to be anathema to another.