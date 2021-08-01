When Taapsee Pannu confronted a troll who commented on his character and his clothes face to face | Bollywood





Taapsee Pannu confronted his troll face to face in an episode of Troll Police, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Taapsee, who has established herself as one of the highest grossing actresses in Hindi cinema, celebrates her birthday on Sunday August 1. On Troll Police, Taapsee Pannu said she was curious to understand the psychology of the people who attack her behind the anonymity of the internet. In one segment, a man who had previously attacked the actor online was brought to the show, while she was listening. She said in Hindi as she watched her troll from afar: “He follows me, he knows everything about me. Now it’s my turn to find out more about him.” The troll, Ashish from Lucknow, told Rannvijay he wanted to go viral. When Rannvijay asked him directly about the comments he posted for Taapsee, he denied it. Taapsee said, “That was a pretty long comment Ashish, how could you forget it? Shall I read it to you?” Taapsee then read a comment posted by Ashish, in which he criticized her dress sense and said she violated Indian traditions. Taapsee then read a second comment, in which Ashish said no one would follow her if she didn’t post pictures wearing short clothes, and that’s how she makes money. “Iska matlab kya hota hai? Yeh dikha ke paisa kamati hai. (What do you mean by that? Let her make money doing that). Kya tareeka hai mera paisa kamane ka, mujhe explains karenge aap (How can I make money, can you explain)? “ Also Read: PV Sindhu Gets Taapsee Pannu’s Support After Tokyo Olympics Semi-Final Loss During the interaction, Taapsee lost his temper and asked Ashish to stop laughing and smiling while talking to him. “Naam Shabana dekhi hai? Khud kara hai maine sab action (I did all the action in Naam Shabana myself).” she said. Confronting him face to face, she said: “It’s humbling on another level, having accomplished so much as an independent woman, to be appreciated like that by the men in society.” She came out angry, and later Ashish apologized to her. Taapsee was recently seen in the Netflix movie Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Responding to negative reviews for the film, she said publicly that some of them came close to trolling. She has several films in the works, including the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa by Anurag Kashyap.

