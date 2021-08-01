Amelia Windsor, 25, advocates for sustainable fashion in new campaign for Stola London

Lady Amelia Windsor continued to show her commitment to wearing only ethical fashion brands, modeling pajamas made from sustainable hemp.

The model and socialite, 25, who is 41st to the throne, can be seen sulking, laughing and reading in sleepwear in the new campaign for Stola London.

The eco-friendly fashion house was co-founded by Amelia’s college friend Poppy Fordham, who wanted to raise awareness about sustainable fabrics.

In a snap from the photoshoot, which took place in Deal, the Duke of Kent’s granddaughter can be seen beaming in front of the camera while posing on a bed in pajamas.

The royal, who has long been an advocate of ethical fashion, wears the campaign’s long pink, white and blue pajamas.

In one shot, the Duke of Kent’s granddaughter can be seen reading a book in a picturesque garden, surrounded by pink flowers.

The brand’s founder, Poppyenlisted Amelias, helped promote the use of hemp for pajamas instead of cotton.

She claimed that while a cotton pajama uses 4,000 liters of water to make, its hemp version only needs 800 liters.

Poppy revealed the couple took the photos using a Polaroid camera to make the camera feel ‘relaxed and carefree’

The royal, who has signed on with the Storm models and worked with designers like D&G, appeared low-key as she posed in oversized pajamas for her friend’s brand.

Poppy explained: Amelia is a close friend of mine and is passionate about sustainability and has done an amazing job helping to fight the thirsty fashion industry.

“It’s part of our mission at Stola London to bring awareness to the hemp fabric which we believe is the future of a renewable and truly sustainable fashion industry. “

She revealed that she was inspired to organize the shoot with Amelia because of their mutual love for the beach, saying, “Amelia and I wanted to take a trip to the coast because we both love swimming in the sea. .

“So we headed for Deal with its pretty colorful houses and picturesque pebble beach.

Poppy said the photoshoot “felt like friends playing dress up” in all 105 pajama sets (pictured, Lady Amelia Windsor)

“The photos were all taken with my Polaroid camera and I want them to look relaxed and carefree.

“It was really like we were just friends playing dress up in pajamas.”

Poppy continued, “Each photo has an almost vintage snapshot, which fits in well with the old seaside town of Deal.

“They are the complete opposite of the photoshopped and neat campaign and show our friendship.

Amelia’s college friend revealed she was inspired to set up the shoot with the royal because of their mutual love for the beach

HOW THE UNUSUAL FABRIC CAN HELP PEOPLE WITH SKIN DISORDERS Hemp is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, so it’s especially helpful for people with allergies or skin issues. The most effective time to use these tissues is of course at rest, to wrap yourself in healing tissue as your body heals naturally and regains its balance. The medicinal properties of eco-friendly dyes include antioxidants, antiparasitics, and anti-inflammatories. antiseptic and antiviral benefits and are particularly useful in the treatment of eczema, psoriasis, aging, dermatitis, acne, boils and other skin conditions

“Dressed in pajamas, we explored the seaside town and its colorful houses.

I took my Polaroid and after the session we cooled off with a swim in the sea. ‘

She added: “Amelia wore three different sets from our capsule collection; the Sura Blue, Mylasa Pink and Albaanda white, all 105.

“Each color of pajamas is named after an ancient hemp-producing town.”

Once nicknamed the most beautiful member of the royal family, Amelia is currently signed with the Storm models, which represent Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

She has accumulated nearly 90,000 subscribers on Instagram by sharing her original sense of style and her collaborations with brands, notably with fine jewelry specialist Alice van Cal.

Amelia has also posed for Dolce & Gabbana and has designed her own line of accessories in collaboration with Penelope Chilvers.

The editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine was also reportedly interned in the Bulgari jewelry house while she was studying at the University of Edinburgh.

The busy royal took advantage of the slight easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, after recently posting on Instagram that she had a meal at the vegan restaurant Holy Carrot in Knightsbridge.