This $ 75 silk dress continues to sell





Quince Washable Silk Dress Review Courtesy The calendar may say 2021, but when it comes to fashion, it might as well be 1991. With bucket hats, fitted vests, and jelly sandals, silk babydolls are back. They’ve been making a comeback for years now, and we recently spotted the effortless celebrity styling of Kendall jenner to the fashion queen of the 90s herself, Jennifer aniston. Comfortable, stylish and easy to dress up, silk slip dresses have great durability, and it’s no surprise that brands and shoppers are embracing the retro item once again. Call me influenced, but I recently added a midi slip dress to my own wardrobe. I missed the trend the first time around as a toddler in the 90s, but now I fully understand the appeal and will wear Quince’s washable silk slip dress as much as possible for the foreseeable future. Beauty products Courtesy Buy now: $ 75; onequince.com Soft as butter and impeccably smooth, the dress glides over my curvy figure like chocolate ganache on a cake. It has a classic bias cut and adjustable straps for a customizable fit, and the material is 100 percent mulberry silk satin. Whether you wear it with strappy heels or white sneakers, you’ll look great. Not only does its silky texture and flowing shape create a naturally cooling effect, but this dress also manages to make the inevitable summer sweating invisible. Much to my amazement, it didn’t reveal a single patch of sweat under my breasts after a hot and humid dinner outside where I was most certainly sweating from head to toe. Best of all, the silky dress is actually easy to wash, no trip to the dry cleaners needed. You can wash it by hand or put it in the washing machine on a delicate or delicate cycle and let it dry. While similar styles from other brands can cost hundreds of dollars, this timeless number only costs $ 75. This is because Quince cuts out the middleman by shipping high quality products straight from its factories to your doorstep. It also focuses on reducing design costs and using minimal packaging. With that in mind, it’s no wonder the dress sold twice in its first four months on the market the first time it was gone in less than a week. Since then, there have been waiting lists of hundreds of people ready to get their hands on the light dress. Now it is available in two colors, classic black and navy blue, in sizes XS to XL. Order one today before they sell out again. Believe me, you’ll want to wear it for any occasion the rest of the summer.

