Skinner wins silver on vault with Lee, Yoder remains to come in night 1 of event finals
The first of three evenings of the gymnastics event finals begins Sunday in Tokyo, featuring the men’s pommel horse and floor and women’s vault and uneven bars.
Even without Simone Bilès, who retired from their first three event finals, the United States has a solid chance of winning at least one medal in three of the events.
On the pommel horse, Alec yoder is probably the best chance for the men’s team to win a medal in Tokyo. Yoder, 24, was fourth in qualifying with a 15,200, but the top three competitors were tied with a 15,266.
Jade Carey leads the way in vault after scoring a 15.166 in qualifying, but improved it to 15.200 in the all-around final. She will be joined by a veteran MyKayla Skinner, who finished fourth in qualifying behind Biles, Carey and the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, but initially could not qualify for the final due to the two-per-country rule.
Gold medalist in the individual all-around competition Suni Lee returns to the bar action, its flagship event, tonight. She got a 15.300 in qualifying and all-around and should compete for the title of the event with the Belgians Nina Derwael, who got a 15.366 in qualifying.
Yul Moldovan will also compete for the United States on floor after placing sixth in qualifying.
Floor exercise for men
The evening’s first final ended in dramatic fashion as a tiebreaker was used to nominate the Olympic champion
that of Israel Artem Dolgopiat and that of Spain Rayderley zapata posted identical scores of 14.933. Both were at the top of the leaderboard, and because both received the same execution score of 8.433, the difficulty scores were used to decide who would win the gold. Dolgopyat’s difficulty score was a tenth higher than Zapata’s, so the 24-year-old rose to number one and won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Before the Tokyo Games, the nation only had one other Olympic gold medal, won by a windsurfer Fridman girl in 2004.
Xiao Ruoteng finished third with a score of 14.766. Bronze is his third medal of those games after winning a silver medal in the men’s individual all-around and a bronze medal with the Chinese team.
Moldauer had a solid set with crisp tumblings and blocked receptions until he struggled with a flair. He is known to perform the skill with excellent form on floor and pommel horse, but he stuck his foot on the floor while performing it in the final of the event and received a big deduction. The only other mistake was a slight jump on the landing of his last tumbling pass. His score of 13.533 places him in sixth position.
SEE MORE : Yul Moldauer’s latest floor routine in Tokyo
Russian Nikita nagornyy opened his routine with a triple back pike, and although he went out of bounds, the skill now bears his name and is considered the most difficult element in men’s gymnastics. Nagornyy placed seventh with a score of 13.066 due to landing deductions. In Tokyo, he won bronze in the all-around and gold with the Russian Olympic Committee in the team final.
SEE MORE : Nikita Nagornyy debuts triple ground pike
Female jump
The secret to winning an Olympic medal may lie in a quick retirement. That’s what Skinner did and now the 24-year-old is an Olympic silver medalist.
Skinner was the first competitor in the final and started with a Cheng. She was slightly deducted for bending her knees in the air and hopping back on her landing. His score of 15.033 was higher than his qualifying score. For his second jump, Skinner performed an Amanar and slightly under-rotated the last half-twist. She jumped forward on the landing but managed to stay within bounds, scoring a 14.800. Her scores averaged 14.916, which places her second behind that of Brazil. Rebeca Andrade.
Andrade, who just two days ago became the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics, made even more history by winning gold in vaulting. She executed a huge Cheng for her first jump, and although she landed with one foot out of bounds, she still received a whopping 15.166. Like Skinner, Andrade competed an Amanar for his second jump. His only major deductions were two landing jumps, and his score of 15,000 reflected his almost flawless execution. On average, his score of 15.083 became the best score of the final.
SEE MORE : Brazilian Rebeca Andrade wins the vault final in Tokyo
Yeo Seo-Jeong finished third and won South Korea’s first artistic gymnastics medal at the Tokyo Games. She first performed her eponymous jump and obtained a 15.333, the highest score in the final of the event. On her second jump, a double-twist Yurchenko, she had too much power on her landing and performed several jumps one foot back. She received 14.133, which makes her average of 14.733.
Carey made an unusual mistake on her first jump and didn’t complete the Cheng she had planned. The American stuttered her steps before reaching the springboard and was unable to gain the necessary height coming off the vault table to safely complete the difficult skill. She landed an Amanar as the second jump, but her average score of 12.416 placed her in eighth place.
Male pommel horse
Reigning champion Max Whitlock threw down the glove at the start of the pommel horse final, posting the highest difficulty and highest overall score of the competition in first place. The British gymnast collected a whopping 15.583 and challenged the next seven competitors to catch up.
The only gymnast who approached was Lee chih kai which tied Whitlock’s execution score but was three-tenths lower in difficulty. His fine work of flowing flair earned him a 15,400 and a silver medal, the first ever for Chinese Taipei in artistic gymnastics.
from Japan Kaya kazuma was third at 14.900, adding an individual bronze medal to the team silver he won last week.
Yoder finished sixth after struggling early in his routine. He managed to stay but couldn’t match his score in the preliminaries, posting a 14.566.
Uneven bars women
Suni Lee in competition
