Mouni Roy in 8k co-ords makes us want to embrace the hottest fashion trend | Fashion trends





As you head into loungewear, given the lazy fashion attitude that has been instilled by months of Covid-19 lockdown, make sure your summer wardrobe still looks shiny. and punchy like Mouni Roys, whose sensual coordinating style makes us want to embrace the hottest fashion trend. If you’re looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that takes less than a minute to style and comes with relaxed ease, let Mounis look sultry yet effortless and cool in a coordinating striped ensemble. black and white will inspire you to embrace the summer 2021 trend as you plan your next exotic (hopefully) beach vacation. Taking her social media account recently, the Bollywood diva shared a slew of photos where she was seen putting her sartorial feet forward. The photos showed the actor wearing a black and white cropped top with wide straps for oozing out. Made of spandex fabric, it has been paired with black and white striped high waisted pants which pair perfectly for an exotic beach vacation and give a glamorous touch to the cavalier fashion. Mouni completed her outfit with a pair of classic black boots. Leaving her silky tresses open behind her back in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a pop of pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and full eyebrows. Accessorizing her look with a necklace chain and rings, Mouni struck some steamy poses for the camera that instantly set the internet on fire. She captioned the photos, meanwhile .. (sic) and fans were frantically going as they speculated on her meaning while taking chic fashion cues from Mouni to kill on their next outing. + The set is attributed to the fashion brand Appapop, specializing in haute couture. The coordination set originally costs 7,999 on the creator’s site. Mouni Roy coordination ensemble from Appapop (appapop.com) Ensembles are the celebrity endorsed outfits that are quickly replacing the summer dresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic beach vacation. Not just for the holidays, the coordinating sets fit perfectly into all fashion categories, be it work, casual or occasion wear thanks to their breathable fabric, minimalist designs and vibrant looks, colorful and printed. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

