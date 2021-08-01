Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress included nods to Princess Diana

Kitty Spencer got married earlier this month when she married fashion mogul Michael Lewis, 62, in a lavish ceremony in Frascati, Italy. For the big day, the 30-year-old model was actually wearing five separate dresses, which were all custom Dolce & Gabbana creations (that had to be required, of course, since Spencer is a global brand ambassador).

For her real walk down the aisle, Spencer opted for a Victorian-inspired lace gown that many people immediately compared to Kate Middleton’s iconic royal wedding dress. Like Good morning! magazine points out, however, that the dress also had several details in common with the David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress that her late aunt, Princess Diana, wore for her royal wedding in 1981.

Good morning! highlights features such as puffed sleeves, long trains / veils and intricate lace details as similarities between the two dresses. Whether it’s conscious nods to Diana’s dress or just proof that the Spencer’s iconic sense of style is hereditary, the similarities are always pretty sweet.

The creators of the dress, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, weighed in on some of the most explicit inspirations for Spencer’s wedding looks in an interview with Tatler.

“One of the inspirations is definitely his love for Italy,” Dolce said. “Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture.”

Gabbana added: “But she is also a girl very attached to her origins, to England, to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers.”

