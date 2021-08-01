One historic last day of swimming in Tokyo





Olympians participating inTokyo 2020are competing for the chance to write a page in the history books and hopefully bring home amedal. If you win a medal, whether it is gold, silver or bronze, it is priceless. Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who won a bronze medal in the heptathlon in Athens in 2004 and another in the 4×400-meter relay in Beijing 2008, told CNN Sport that her medals are a reminder of just how much her hard work and efforts have paid off. “I would never sell my medals,” Sotherton told CNN Sport on Friday. “They mean a lot.” Sotherton said she keeps her medals accessible rather than putting them in a frame. “I think it’s good to put them on sometimes,” she added. The design of the medals changes for each game, and this time around, they’re the work of Junichi Kawanishi. Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals has a diameter of 85 millimeters and a thickness of 7.7 mm to 12.1 mm. The gold medal is indeed pure silver plated with gold, with approximately 6 grams of gold out of a total weight of 556 grams. The silver medal is pure silver and weighs around 550 grams, while the bronze medal weighs around 450 grams and is actually 95% copper and 5% zinc. At today’s prices, that means gold would be worth around $ 800 if you melt it down, while silver would be worth around $ 450 and bronze around $ 5. Earlier this month, the medal of a winner of the 1896 Athens Olympics was auctioned for $ 180,000, Cuban shooter Leuris Pupo’s gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics amounted to $ 73,200, and the long jump gold medal for compatriot Ivn Pedroso of Sydney 2000 went to $ 71,335. All three were sold by Boston-based RR Auction. Read more:

