Who has won the most Olympic gold medals in swimming? Tokyo 2021 Games final medal scoring





Olympic swimming came to an end after eight exciting days of action. This year, no swimmer has dominated the world stage like Michael Phelps has done every time he hit the water, but American Caeleb Dressel has come close. Dressel amassed plenty of medals, collecting five in total, all gold and Katie Ledecky walked away with two gold and one silver on her third trip to the Summer Olympics. The United States, as expected, won the most medals overall, but the fight for the most gold medals was close between the United States and Australia. Sporting News followed up who walked away with the most gold medals and which nations lead the overall standings. MORE: Katie Ledecky Says Her Olympic Career Isn’t Over Which swimmers won the most gold medals? A total of 13 swimmers won multiple gold medals, but two swimmers outdid themselves. Caeleb Dressel made history by joining Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi and Michael Phelps as the only male swimmers to win five gold medals at the same Olympics. And he did it in a dominant way. He set an individual world record in the 100-meter butterfly and was part of a relay team that set a world record in the 4×100-meter men’s medley. He also set Olympic records in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle races. Australia’s Emma McKeown not only won the most gold medals among all swimmers, with a total of four, but she also tied the record with seven total medals by a female athlete, tying the mark of Ukrainian gymnast MariaGorokhovskya from 1952. No swimmer has won. seven medals in a single Olympiad. Which countries have won the most gold medals? If it was about who won the most medals overall, it wasn’t a competition. The United States was just too deep and apparently added a medal in all other events. The race for gold, however, boiled down to the thread between the United States and Australia. As the final day of the pool approached, the United States won eight gold medals while the Australians won seven. By the end of the swimming competition, the Americans had given themselves an extra margin. in the gold medal tally, taking three wins to two for Australia on the last day of the races. The United States finished with 11 gold medals. Olympic swimming record Want to relive the excitement of each day of the Olympic Games? Find out the highlights and results of each day during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. For those in need of a refresh, here’s how the events went on each day of the Olympics. Saturday July 24 Morning Evening 400 individual medley men (heats) 400 individual medley men (finals) 100 butterfly women (series) 100 butterfly women (semi-finals) 400 freestyle men (heats) 400 freestyle men (finals) 400 women’s individual medley (heats) 400 women’s individual medley (finals) 100 breaststroke men (heats) 100 breaststroke men (semi-finals) 4×100 Relay Freestyle Women (Heats) Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay (Finals) Sunday July 25 Morning Evening 100 female back (sets) 100 butterfly women (finals) 200 freestyle men (heats) 200 m freestyle men (semi-finals) 100 breaststroke women (sets) Women’s 100 breaststroke (semi-finals) 100 back men (sets) 100 breaststroke men (finals) Women’s 400 freestyle (heats) Women’s 400 freestyle (finals) Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay (Heats) 100 men’s backstroke (semi-finals) – 100 women’s backstroke (semi-finals) – Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay (finals) Monday July 26 Morning Evening Women’s 200 freestyle (heats) Women’s 200 freestyle (semi-finals) 200 butterfly men (sets) 200 m freestyle men (finals) 200 IM Women (Series) 100 female backstroke (finals) 1500 freestyle women (heats) 100 backstroke men (finals) – Women’s 100 breaststroke (finals) – 200 butterfly men (semi-finals) – 200 women’s individual medley (semi-finals) Tuesday July 27 Morning Evening 100m freestyle men (heats) 100 m freestyle men (semi-finals) 200 butterfly women (series) Women’s 200 freestyle (finals) 200 breaststroke men (heats) 200 butterfly men (finals) Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay (Heats) 200 butterfly women (semi-finals) 800m freestyle men (heats) 200 breaststroke men (semi-finals) – 200 women’s individual medley (finals) – 1500 free women (finals) – Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay (Finals) Wednesday July 28 Morning Evening 100 women’s freestyle (heats) 800 m freestyle men (finals) 200m backstroke men (heats) 200 breaststroke men (finals) Women’s 200 breaststroke (playoffs) Women’s 100 freestyle (semi-finals) 200 men’s individual medley (heats) 200m backstroke men (semi-finals) Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay (heats) 200 butterfly women (finals) – 100 m freestyle men (finals) – 200 women’s breaststroke (semi-finals) – 200 men’s individual medley (semi-finals) – Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay (Finals) Thursday July 29 Morning Evening 800 free women (sleeves) 100 butterfly men (semi-finals) 100 butterfly men (sets) 200 women’s breaststroke (finals) 200 female backstroke (sets) 200m backstroke men (finals) Mixed relay 4×100 Medley (heating) 100 women’s freestyle (finals) – 200 men’s individual medley (finals) – 200 women’s backstroke (semi-finals) Friday July 30 Morning Evening 50 freestyle men (heats) 100 butterfly men (finals) 50 women’s freestyle (heats) 200 female backstroke (finals) 1500 freestyle men (heats) 800m freestyle women (finals) 4×100 Women’s Medley Relay (heats) 50 m freestyle men (semi-finals) Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (heats) 50 women’s freestyle (semi-finals) – Mixed 4×100 medley relay (finals) Saturday July 31 Evening 50 m freestyle men (finals) 50 women’s freestyle (finals) 1500 free men (finals) Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay (Finals) Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (Finals)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athletics/news/most-olympic-gold-medals-swimming/5ckxwvhvz3121c0t5oatb6v5e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos